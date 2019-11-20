Thursday Nov. 7, 2019
3:17 p.m. theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
3:51 p.m. theft reported in the 300 block of N 14th Street.
4:45 p.m. DUI reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
Friday Nov. 8, 2019
12:34 p.m. suspicious activity reported in the 1000 block of N 8th Street.
3:20 p.m. trespassing reported in the 2000 block of Fir Avenue.
8:00 p.m. trespassing reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
7:53 p.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
8:01 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
Saturday Nov. 9, 2019
12:14 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
7:49 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive.
10:47 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of N 9th Street.
12:07 p.m. warrant arrest reported in the 100 block of Pitt Street in Gardiner.
4:15 p.m. trespassing reported in the 200 block of Trinity Lane.
7:24 p.m. harassment reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
Sunday Nov. 10, 2019
12:55 a.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Ranch Road.
You have free articles remaining.
1:23 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 76000 block of Highway 101.
6:09 p.m. harassment reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
Monday Nov. 11, 2019
9:32 a.m. no injury MVA reported in the area of N 22nd Street and Forest Hill Road.
Tuesday Nov. 12, 2019
8:20 a.m. non-injury accident reported in the 10000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
8:42 a.m. complaints reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.
9:58 a.m. trespassing reported in the 200 block of S 18th Street.
11:18 a.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of N 14th Street.
Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019
4:15 a.m. trespassing reported in the 2000 block of Dogwood Avenue.
5:25 a.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of S 19th Street.
7:29 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1900 block of Fir Avenue.
9:33 a.m. MVA injury reported near Mile Post 202 on Highway 101 in Gardiner.
1:48 p.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Myrtle Avenue.
4:11 p.m. theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway 101.
7:28 p.m. trespassing reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
9:53 p.m. burglary reported in the 700 block of Mill Avenue.