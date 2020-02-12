Thursday, Jan. 30
12:58 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Elm Avenue.
12:47 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Mile Post 215 on U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
3:47 p.m. weapon violation reported near Mile Post 215 on Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
7:58 p.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.
9:02 p.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of N Fourth Street.
Friday, Jan. 31
5:34 a.m. MVA injury reported in the 2300 block of Frontage Road.
2:43 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
3:25 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
Saturday, Feb. 1
2:03 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 3000 block of Five Mile Road in Gardiner.
4:08 p.m. fugitive arrested near Winchester Avenue and 16th Street.
7:00 p.m. DUI reported near Highway 101 and Marsh Street in Gardiner.
Sunday, Feb. 2
You have free articles remaining.
9:34 a.m. criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of N 14th Street.
1:40 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of N 21st Street.
3:00 p.m. fugitive arrested near Highway 101 and Five Mile Road in Gardiner.
Monday, Feb. 3
3:48 p.m. fugitive arrested near Mile Post 209 on Highway 101 in Gardiner.
4:33 p.m. drug law violation reported in the 100 block of N Fourth Street.
6:40 p.m. theft from a vehicle reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.
10:38 p.m. trespassing reported in the 2800 block of Ridgeway Drive.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
4:29 p.m. drug offenses reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.
6:24 p.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
6:36 a.m. assault reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.
7:38 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1500 block of Five Mile Road in Gardiner.