Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Jan. 30

12:58 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Elm Avenue.

12:47 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Mile Post 215 on U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

3:47 p.m. weapon violation reported near Mile Post 215 on Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

7:58 p.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.

9:02 p.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of N Fourth Street.

Friday, Jan. 31

5:34 a.m. MVA injury reported in the 2300 block of Frontage Road.

2:43 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

3:25 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

Saturday, Feb. 1

2:03 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 3000 block of Five Mile Road in Gardiner.

4:08 p.m. fugitive arrested near Winchester Avenue and 16th Street.

7:00 p.m. DUI reported near Highway 101 and Marsh Street in Gardiner.

Sunday, Feb. 2

9:34 a.m. criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of N 14th Street.

1:40 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of N 21st Street.

3:00 p.m. fugitive arrested near Highway 101 and Five Mile Road in Gardiner.

Monday, Feb. 3

3:48 p.m. fugitive arrested near Mile Post 209 on Highway 101 in Gardiner.

4:33 p.m. drug law violation reported in the 100 block of N Fourth Street.

6:40 p.m. theft from a vehicle reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.

10:38 p.m. trespassing reported in the 2800 block of Ridgeway Drive.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

4:29 p.m. drug offenses reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.

6:24 p.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

6:36 a.m. assault reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.

7:38 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1500 block of Five Mile Road in Gardiner.

