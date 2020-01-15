{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Jan. 2

2:18 a.m. motor vehicle violation reported near Mile Post 210 on U.S. Highway 101.

12:59 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

1:05 p.m. theft reported in the 500 block of Sunny Ridge Lane.

3:34 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.

Friday, Jan. 3

11:14 a.m. complaints reported in the 45000 block of State Highway 38.

12:57 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

3:45 p.m. vehicle theft reported near Elm Avenue and S 18th Street.

4:41 p.m. theft reported near Wildwood Drive and Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

10:51 p.m. DUI reported near Highway 101 and Pitt Street in Gardiner.

Saturday, Jan. 4

1:31 p.m. complaints reported in the 900 block of Clearlake Avenue in Winchester Bay.

3:52 p.m. theft reported near Lower Smith River Road and Highway 101.

Sunday, Jan. 5

1:21 a.m. DWS misdemeanor reported near Highway 101 and Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.

9:28 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

9:56 a.m. DWS misdemeanor reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

4:12 p.m. disturbance reported in the 100 block of N 21st Street.

Monday, Jan. 6

10:38 a.m. hit and run reported in the 200 block of Winchester Avenue.

10:55 a.m. theft from vehicle reported in the 2100 block of Birch Avenue.

12:04 p.m. DWS misdemeanor reported near Mile Post 206 on Highway 101 in Gardiner.

1:38 p.m. complaints reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.

3:50 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Drive.

4:22 p.m. DWS misdemeanor reported near Highway 101 and County Line Road in Gardiner.

10:22 p.m. disturbance reported in the 800 block of Vista Court.

10:51 p.m. DUI reported in the Reedsport area.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

10:13 p.m. trespassing reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

12:08 p.m. complaints reported in the 100 block of 2nd Street.

5:25 p.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0