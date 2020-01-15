Thursday, Jan. 2
2:18 a.m. motor vehicle violation reported near Mile Post 210 on U.S. Highway 101.
12:59 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
1:05 p.m. theft reported in the 500 block of Sunny Ridge Lane.
3:34 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.
Friday, Jan. 3
11:14 a.m. complaints reported in the 45000 block of State Highway 38.
12:57 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
3:45 p.m. vehicle theft reported near Elm Avenue and S 18th Street.
4:41 p.m. theft reported near Wildwood Drive and Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
10:51 p.m. DUI reported near Highway 101 and Pitt Street in Gardiner.
Saturday, Jan. 4
1:31 p.m. complaints reported in the 900 block of Clearlake Avenue in Winchester Bay.
3:52 p.m. theft reported near Lower Smith River Road and Highway 101.
Sunday, Jan. 5
1:21 a.m. DWS misdemeanor reported near Highway 101 and Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.
9:28 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
9:56 a.m. DWS misdemeanor reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
4:12 p.m. disturbance reported in the 100 block of N 21st Street.
Monday, Jan. 6
10:38 a.m. hit and run reported in the 200 block of Winchester Avenue.
10:55 a.m. theft from vehicle reported in the 2100 block of Birch Avenue.
12:04 p.m. DWS misdemeanor reported near Mile Post 206 on Highway 101 in Gardiner.
1:38 p.m. complaints reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.
3:50 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Drive.
4:22 p.m. DWS misdemeanor reported near Highway 101 and County Line Road in Gardiner.
10:22 p.m. disturbance reported in the 800 block of Vista Court.
10:51 p.m. DUI reported in the Reedsport area.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
10:13 p.m. trespassing reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
12:08 p.m. complaints reported in the 100 block of 2nd Street.
5:25 p.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.