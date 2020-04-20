Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, April 9

10:55 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.

5:18 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.

Friday, April 10

10:08 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1100 block of Second Street in Gardiner.

Saturday, April 11

8:36 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

10:25 p.m. theft reported near mile post 217 on U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

Sunday, April 12

1:11 a.m. disturbance reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.

8:14 a.m. non-injury crash reported near Highway 101.

8:45 a.m. theft reported in the 500 block of Ranch Road.

11:51 a.m. fire reported in the 800 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

12:03 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.

6:40 p.m. reckless endangering reported in the Reedsport area.

9:40 p.m. assault reported in the 700 block of Myrtle Avenue.

9:57 p.m. fire reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.

Tuesday, April 14

1:34 p.m. harassment reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

4:56 p.m. harassment reported in the 2300 block of Oar Creek Road.

