Thursday, Feb. 6
9:40 a.m. trespassing reported in the 1000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
7:23 p.m. complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
11:31 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
Friday, Feb. 7
12:56 a.m. complaints reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.
10:29 a.m. DUI reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.
6:57 p.m. harassment reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
Saturday, Feb. 8
8:23 p.m. weapon violation reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
9:49 p.m. complaints reported in the 3100 block of Greenbriar Street.
Sunday, Feb. 9
1:48 p.m. theft reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.
2:07 p.m. trespassing reported in the 900 block of Highway Avenue.
3:11 p.m. fugitive arrested near Broadway Avenue and Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
6:25 p.m. MVA injury reported near Mile Post 7 on State Highway 38.
8:15 p.m. disturbance reported in the 700 block of E Rail Road Avenue.
Monday, Feb. 10
7:23 p.m. theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
4:04 p.m. vehicle violation reported near Mile Post 6 of Highway 38.
8:26 p.m. disturbance reported near Five Mile Road and Highway 101 in Gardiner.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
12:51 p.m. trespassing reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.
5:27 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 400 block of Winchester Avenue.
7:51 p.m. harassment reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.