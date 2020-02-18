{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Feb. 6

9:40 a.m. trespassing reported in the 1000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

7:23 p.m. complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

11:31 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

Friday, Feb. 7

12:56 a.m. complaints reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.

10:29 a.m. DUI reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.

6:57 p.m. harassment reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

Saturday, Feb. 8

8:23 p.m. weapon violation reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

9:49 p.m. complaints reported in the 3100 block of Greenbriar Street.

Sunday, Feb. 9

1:48 p.m. theft reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.

2:07 p.m. trespassing reported in the 900 block of Highway Avenue.

3:11 p.m. fugitive arrested near Broadway Avenue and Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

6:25 p.m. MVA injury reported near Mile Post 7 on State Highway 38.

8:15 p.m. disturbance reported in the 700 block of E Rail Road Avenue.

Monday, Feb. 10

7:23 p.m. theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

4:04 p.m. vehicle violation reported near Mile Post 6 of Highway 38.

8:26 p.m. disturbance reported near Five Mile Road and Highway 101 in Gardiner.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

12:51 p.m. trespassing reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.

5:27 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 400 block of Winchester Avenue.

7:51 p.m. harassment reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0