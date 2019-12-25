Thursday, Dec. 12
6:19 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Drive.
8:12 a.m. theft reported in the 100 block of N 4th Street.
9:30 a.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
12:30 p.m. harassment reported in the Reedsport area.
8:15 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2500 block of South Smith River Road.
10:20 p.m. disturbance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
10:42 p.m. drug violation reported in the Reedsport area.
11:12 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 100 block of N 4th Street.
Friday, Dec. 13
9:09 a.m. fugitive arrested in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
2:07 p.m. harassment reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
2:10 p.m. theft of services reported in the Reedsport area.
3:16 p.m. fugitive arrested near N 13th Street and Highway Avenue.
5:30 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 3500 block of South Smith River Road.
6:21 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2600 block of Highlands Drive.
Saturday, Dec. 14
5:52 a.m. fraud reported in the 900 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.
9:31 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.
10:59 a.m. warrant served in the 45000 block of State Highway 38.
6:08 p.m. complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
10:36 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2400 block of Arthur Drive.
Sunday, Dec. 15
12:03 p.m. drug offenses reported near Mile Post 201 on Highway 101 in Gardiner.
1:38 p.m. fugitive arrested near Broadway Avenue and Seventh Street in Winchester Bay.
You have free articles remaining.
5:01 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
11:09 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of S 19th Street.
Monday, Dec. 16
8:33 a.m. complaints reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101
11:43 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Highway 101 and Wildwood Drive in Winchester Bay.
11:55 a.m. fugitive arrested in the 1000 block of Winchester Avenue.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
9:32 a.m. littering reported near Mile Post 213 on Highway 101.
12:03 p.m. DUI reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
12:21 p.m. complaints reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.
1:41 p.m. harassment reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
4:59 p.m. theft from vehicle reported in the 1900 block of Elm Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
12:41 a.m. fugitive arrested in the 700 block of Lighthouse Road in Winchester Bay.
3:04 a.m. ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.
4:17 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Avenue.
9:27 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1400 block of Winchester Avenue.
11:43 a.m. identity theft reported in the 300 block of N 18th Street.
11:55 a.m. trespassing reported near Wildwood Drive and Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
2:22 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 24000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
3:54 p.m. vehicle theft reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.
5:11 p.m. theft reported in the 41000 block of State Highway 38.
7:20 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.
8:10 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.