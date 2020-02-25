{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Sunday, Feb. 9

1:48 p.m. theft reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

2:07 p.m. trespassing reported in the 900 block of Highway Avenue.

3:11 p.m. fugitive arrested near Broadway Avenue and Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

6:25 p.m. MVA injury reported near Mile Post 7 on State Highway 38.

8:15 p.m. disturbance reported in the 700 block of E Rail Road Avenue.

Monday, Feb. 10

7:23 p.m. theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

4:04 p.m. vehicle violation reported near Mile Post 6 of Highway 38.

8:26 p.m. disturbance reported near Five Mile Road and Highway 101 in Gardiner.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

12:51 p.m. trespassing reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.

5:27 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 400 block of Winchester Avenue.

7:51 p.m. harassment reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

Thursday, Feb. 13

6:53 a.m. disturbance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

10:29 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Highway 101 and Five Mile Road in Gardiner.

7:19 p.m. disturbance reported in the 73000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

Friday, Feb. 14

11:38 a.m. theft reported in the 900 block of Clearlake Avenue in Winchester Bay.

2:08 p.m. vehicle theft reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.

3:37 p.m. disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

8:34 p.m. weapon violation reported in the 700 block of Salmon Harbor Road in Winchester Bay.

Saturday, Feb. 15

2:04 a.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 100 block of Marina Way in Winchester Bay.

9:32 a.m. trespassing reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.

9:14 p.m. theft reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.

Sunday, Feb. 16

2:01 a.m. minor in possession of alcohol reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.

7:06 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Mile Post 201 on Highway 101 in Gardiner.

2:47 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of S 19th Street.

3:55 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 100 block of Coho Point Loop in Winchester Bay.

9:37 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.

Monday, Feb. 17

10:33 a.m. DUI reported near Highway 101 and Five Mile Road in Gardiner.

7:06 p.m. burglary reported in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

8:09 a.m. complaints reported in the 1700 block of Scholfield Road.

8:21 a.m. trespassing reported in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Drive.

10:03 a.m. theft reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

6:42 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1800 block of Fir Avenue.

7:28 p.m. trespassing reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

9:40 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2800 block of Ridgeway Drive.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

2:43 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

8:07 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Lower Smith River Road.

9:55 a.m. fire reported in the 300 block of N 9th Street.

12:17 p.m. hit and run reported in the 77000 block of Highway 101 in Gardiner.

8:23 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 3500 block of South Smith River Road.

8:50 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0