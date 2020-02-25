Sunday, Feb. 9
1:48 p.m. theft reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
2:07 p.m. trespassing reported in the 900 block of Highway Avenue.
3:11 p.m. fugitive arrested near Broadway Avenue and Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
6:25 p.m. MVA injury reported near Mile Post 7 on State Highway 38.
8:15 p.m. disturbance reported in the 700 block of E Rail Road Avenue.
Monday, Feb. 10
7:23 p.m. theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
4:04 p.m. vehicle violation reported near Mile Post 6 of Highway 38.
8:26 p.m. disturbance reported near Five Mile Road and Highway 101 in Gardiner.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
12:51 p.m. trespassing reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.
5:27 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 400 block of Winchester Avenue.
7:51 p.m. harassment reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
Thursday, Feb. 13
6:53 a.m. disturbance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
10:29 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Highway 101 and Five Mile Road in Gardiner.
7:19 p.m. disturbance reported in the 73000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
Friday, Feb. 14
11:38 a.m. theft reported in the 900 block of Clearlake Avenue in Winchester Bay.
2:08 p.m. vehicle theft reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.
3:37 p.m. disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
8:34 p.m. weapon violation reported in the 700 block of Salmon Harbor Road in Winchester Bay.
Saturday, Feb. 15
2:04 a.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 100 block of Marina Way in Winchester Bay.
9:32 a.m. trespassing reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.
9:14 p.m. theft reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.
Sunday, Feb. 16
2:01 a.m. minor in possession of alcohol reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.
7:06 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Mile Post 201 on Highway 101 in Gardiner.
2:47 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of S 19th Street.
3:55 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 100 block of Coho Point Loop in Winchester Bay.
9:37 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.
Monday, Feb. 17
10:33 a.m. DUI reported near Highway 101 and Five Mile Road in Gardiner.
7:06 p.m. burglary reported in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
8:09 a.m. complaints reported in the 1700 block of Scholfield Road.
8:21 a.m. trespassing reported in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Drive.
10:03 a.m. theft reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
6:42 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1800 block of Fir Avenue.
7:28 p.m. trespassing reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
9:40 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2800 block of Ridgeway Drive.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
2:43 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
8:07 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Lower Smith River Road.
9:55 a.m. fire reported in the 300 block of N 9th Street.
12:17 p.m. hit and run reported in the 77000 block of Highway 101 in Gardiner.
8:23 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 3500 block of South Smith River Road.
8:50 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.