Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Feb. 27

12:30 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

Friday, Feb. 28

1:34 a.m. criminal mischief reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

7:09 a.m. trespassing reported in the 2400 block of Scholfield Road.

1:43 p.m. littering reported in the 76000 block of Highway 101.

5:00 p.m. MVA injury reported near Highway 101 and Clearlake Avenue in Winchester Bay.

10:08 p.m. trespassing reported in the 1700 block of Scholfield Road.

10:45 p.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.

11:10 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

Saturday, Feb. 29

5:48 p.m. misdemeanor reported near Highway 101 and Five Mile Road in Gardiner.

Sunday, March 1

1:55 a.m. criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of N 4th Street.

2:58 a.m. theft reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

4:59 a.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.

1:25 p.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.

3:02 p.m. trespassing reported in the 22000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

4:49 p.m. weapon violation reported in the 4200 block of South Smith River Road.

6:04 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 100 block of N 21st Street.

6:06 p.m. disturbance reported in the 100 block of N 21st Street.

Monday, March 2

7:08 a.m. fugitive arrested near Five Mile Road and Highway 101 in Gardiner.

8:00 a.m. illegal dumping reported in the 1000 block of Scott Terrace.

9:42 a.m. theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

10:21 a.m. theft reported in the 1700 block of Scholfield Road.

11:20 a.m. ordinance violation reported near Mill Avenue.

2:24 p.m. trespassing reported in the 1400 block of Highway 101.

4:11 p.m. MVA injury reported near Mile Post 205 on Highway 101 in Gardiner.

7:08 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1400 block of Highway 101.

7:51 p.m. DUI reported near S 22nd Street and Cedar Avenue.

8:15 p.m. misdemeanor reported in the 3000 block of Maple Drive.

8:46 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 5000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

9:46 p.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.

9:58 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

11:41 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

Tuesday, March 3

2:12 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.

4:07 p.m. fugitive arrested near N 3rd Street and Fir Avenue.

5:37 p.m. structure fire reported in the 1000 block of N 8th Street.

Wednesday, March 4

5:22 p.m. disturbance reported in the 800 block of Lighthouse Road in Winchester Bay.

