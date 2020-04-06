Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Thursday, March 26

9:30 a.m. motor vehicle violation reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

11:50 a.m. harassment reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

10:18 p.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.

11:09 p.m. theft reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.

Friday, March 27

12:27 a.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.

10:21 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.

10:57 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of Crestview Drive.

Saturday, March 28

1:55 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Elm Avenue.

1:11 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Winchester Avenue.

Sunday, March 29

9:13 p.m. harassment reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Monday, March 30

9:17 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 700 block of Crestview Drive.

12:13 p.m. disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

9:35 p.m. theft reported in the 1900 block of Elm Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments