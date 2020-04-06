Thursday, March 26
9:30 a.m. motor vehicle violation reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
11:50 a.m. harassment reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
10:18 p.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
11:09 p.m. theft reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.
Friday, March 27
12:27 a.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
10:21 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.
10:57 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of Crestview Drive.
Saturday, March 28
1:55 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Elm Avenue.
1:11 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Winchester Avenue.
Sunday, March 29
9:13 p.m. harassment reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
Monday, March 30
9:17 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 700 block of Crestview Drive.
12:13 p.m. disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
9:35 p.m. theft reported in the 1900 block of Elm Avenue.
