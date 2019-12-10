Thursday, Nov. 28
1:06 a.m. fugitive arrested in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.
11:33 a.m. vehicle theft reported near S 2nd Street and Arthur Drive.
12:27 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
4:03 p.m. hit and run reported in the 1700 block of Ivy Avenue.
11:21 p.m. fugitive arrested near Winchester Avenue and S 19th Street.
Friday, Nov. 29
9:58 a.m. non-injury crash reported in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
12:15 p.m. fugitive arrested near Seventh Street and Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.
1:13 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
4:05 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 5000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
Saturday, Nov. 30
12:16 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of N 9th Street.
2:01 a.m. DUI reported in the 500 block of Fir Avenue.
10:24 a.m. disturbance reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.
1:45 p.m. DUI reported near Broadway Avenue and Sixth Street in Winchester Bay.
2:23 p.m. burglary reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.
9:44 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Ranch Road.
Sunday, Dec. 1
5:50 a.m. MVA injury reported near milepost 11 on U.S. Highway 38.
3:43 p.m. structure fire reported in the 100 block of Coho Point Loop in Winchester Bay.
8:24 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of N 20th Street.
11:06 p.m. disturbance reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.
Monday, Dec. 2
12:21 a.m. fugitive arrested in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
5:32 a.m. disturbance reported near Cedar Avenue and S 20th Street.
5:36 a.m. non-injury MVA reported near Lower Smith River Road and U.S. Highway 101.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
3:26 a.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
1:34 p.m. trespassing reported near Wildwood Drive and Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
2:23 p.m. fugitive arrested near milepost 218 on Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
4:19 p.m. harassment reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
5:25 p.m. MVA injury reported near Loon Lake Road and Highway 38.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
2:20 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
6:03 p.m. weapon violation reported in the 8000 block of N Fork Smith River Road.