Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Nov. 28

1:06 a.m. fugitive arrested in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.

11:33 a.m. vehicle theft reported near S 2nd Street and Arthur Drive.

12:27 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

4:03 p.m. hit and run reported in the 1700 block of Ivy Avenue.

11:21 p.m. fugitive arrested near Winchester Avenue and S 19th Street.

Friday, Nov. 29

9:58 a.m. non-injury crash reported in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.

12:15 p.m. fugitive arrested near Seventh Street and Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.

1:13 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

4:05 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 5000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

Saturday, Nov. 30

12:16 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of N 9th Street.

2:01 a.m. DUI reported in the 500 block of Fir Avenue.

10:24 a.m. disturbance reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.

1:45 p.m. DUI reported near Broadway Avenue and Sixth Street in Winchester Bay.

2:23 p.m. burglary reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.

9:44 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Ranch Road.

Sunday, Dec. 1

5:50 a.m. MVA injury reported near milepost 11 on U.S. Highway 38.

3:43 p.m. structure fire reported in the 100 block of Coho Point Loop in Winchester Bay.

8:24 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of N 20th Street.

11:06 p.m. disturbance reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.

Monday, Dec. 2

12:21 a.m. fugitive arrested in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

5:32 a.m. disturbance reported near Cedar Avenue and S 20th Street.

5:36 a.m. non-injury MVA reported near Lower Smith River Road and U.S. Highway 101.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

3:26 a.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.

1:34 p.m. trespassing reported near Wildwood Drive and Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

2:23 p.m. fugitive arrested near milepost 218 on Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

4:19 p.m. harassment reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.

5:25 p.m. MVA injury reported near Loon Lake Road and Highway 38.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

2:20 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

6:03 p.m. weapon violation reported in the 8000 block of N Fork Smith River Road.

