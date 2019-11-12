Thursday, Oct. 31
10:36 a.m. disturbance reported in the 1100 block of Juniper Avenue.
2:43 p.m. trespassing reported in the 100 block of Port Dock Road.
3:24 p.m. disturbance reported in the 46000 block of State Highway 38.
6:44 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.
8:37 p.m. counterfeit currency reported in the Reedsport area.
Friday, Nov. 1
12:17 a.m. burglary reported in the 300 block of 19th Street.
12:42 a.m. structure fire reported in the 500 block of Sunny Ridge Lane in Winchester Bay.
10:21 a.m. harassment reported in the 1900 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
10:37 a.m. theft reported in the 900 block of Bellvue Drive.
5:10 p.m. disturbance reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
8:07 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Fir Avenue.
8:11 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.
10:49 p.m. harassment reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Avenue.
10:52 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.
Saturday, Nov. 2
8:45 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 700 block of Scholfield Ridge Road.
Sunday, Nov. 3
7:58 a.m. fire reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
9:09 a.m. fugitive arrested in the 400 block of Greenwood Avenue.
4:41 p.m. theft reported in the 700 block of Lighthouse Road in Winchester Bay.
Monday, Nov. 4
10:39 a.m. disturbance reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.
5:40 p.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Scholfield Ridge Road.
6:00 p.m. fugitive arrested near MP 207 on Highway 101 in Gardiner.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
4:04 a.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of N 4th Street.
7:08 a.m. fugitive arrested near MP 203 on Highway 101 in Gardiner.
9:37 a.m. fugitive arrested near Highway 101 and Lower Smith River Road.
10:36 a.m. theft reported in the 2100 block of Dogwood Avenue.
11:09 a.m. theft reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.
11:22 a.m. drug offenses reported in the 1000 block of Five Mile Road in Gardiner.
1:47 p.m. trespassing reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Court.
2:01 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of N 19th Street.
3:58 p.m. fugitive arrested near Seventh Street and Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.
9:24 p.m. trespassing reported in the 79000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
7:20 a.m. trespassing reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
10:21 a.m. trespassing reported in the 2000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
11:35 a.m. harassment reported in the 1700 block of Ranch Road.
12:04 p.m. trespassing reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
4:02 p.m. harassment reported in the 700 block of Scholfield Ridge Road.
6:51 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 76000 block of Highway 101.
7:14 p.m. assault reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
10:23 p.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.