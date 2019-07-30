Thursday, July 18
11:46 a.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
11:47 a.m. harassment reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
2:30 p.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
4:56 p.m. an alarm reported in the 700 block of Ranch Road.
11:15 p.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue.
Friday, July 19
12:25 a.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
12:38 a.m. an alarm reported in the 700 block of Ranch Road.
3:19 p.m. trespassing was reported at N 13th St and Juniper Avenue.
4:14 p.m. theft was reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.
6:18 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.
6:46 p.m. an alarm reported in the 700 block of Ranch Road.
Saturday, July 20
12:51 a.m. a fugitive reported near MP 217 101 in Winchester Bay.
12:57 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Elm Avenue.
2:18 a.m. disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Fir Avenue.
8:29 a.m. structure fire reported in the 800 block of Bellevue Drive.
11:58 a.m. trespassing reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
12:01 p.m. theft reported in the 2200 block of Arthur Drive.
12:23 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 9000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
1:30 p.m. fraud reported in the 2600 block of Gardens Avenue.
2:21 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1700 block of Scholfield Road.
6:27 p.m. DUI reported in the Reedsport area.
11:25 p.m. disturbance reported in the 400 block of Westmont Drive.
Sunday, July 21
3:25 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 9000 block of Lower Smith River Roads.
4:39 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
Monday, July 22
4:33 p.m. missing person reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.
7:11 p.m. DUII reported at Broadway Avenue and Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
10:38 a.m. drug law violation reported in the Reedsport area.
5:08 p.m. fugitive reported in the Reedsport area.
10:48 p.m. an alarm reported in the 700 block of Ranch Road.
Tuesday, July 23
11:32 a.m. fugitive reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.
11:27 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 3000 block of Longwood Drive.