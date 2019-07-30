{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, July 18

11:46 a.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

11:47 a.m. harassment reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

2:30 p.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.

4:56 p.m. an alarm reported in the 700 block of Ranch Road.

11:15 p.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue.

Friday, July 19

12:25 a.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

12:38 a.m. an alarm reported in the 700 block of Ranch Road.

3:19 p.m. trespassing was reported at N 13th St and Juniper Avenue.

4:14 p.m. theft was reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.

6:18 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.

6:46 p.m. an alarm reported in the 700 block of Ranch Road.

Saturday, July 20

12:51 a.m. a fugitive reported near MP 217 101 in Winchester Bay.

12:57 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Elm Avenue.

2:18 a.m. disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Fir Avenue.

8:29 a.m. structure fire reported in the 800 block of Bellevue Drive.

11:58 a.m. trespassing reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

12:01 p.m. theft reported in the 2200 block of Arthur Drive.

12:23 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 9000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

1:30 p.m. fraud reported in the 2600 block of Gardens Avenue.

2:21 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1700 block of Scholfield Road.

6:27 p.m. DUI reported in the Reedsport area.

11:25 p.m. disturbance reported in the 400 block of Westmont Drive.

Sunday, July 21

3:25 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 9000 block of Lower Smith River Roads.

4:39 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

Monday, July 22

4:33 p.m. missing person reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.

7:11 p.m. DUII reported at Broadway Avenue and Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

10:38 a.m. drug law violation reported in the Reedsport area.

5:08 p.m. fugitive reported in the Reedsport area.

10:48 p.m. an alarm reported in the 700 block of Ranch Road.

Tuesday, July 23

11:32 a.m. fugitive reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.

11:27 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 3000 block of Longwood Drive.

