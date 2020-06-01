May 11
2:29 a.m., assault reported in the 300 block of Fir Ave.
5:23 a.m., non-injury traffic accident reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
5:59 a.m., found property in the 1900 block of Fir Ave.
6:47 a.m., shoplifting reported at the 76 gas station, 1070 Highway Ave.
7:25 a.m., trespassing reported in the 1300 block of Highway Ave.
9:01 a.m., barking dogs reported in the 2700 block of Ridgeway Ave.
2:45 p.m., animal problems in the 2300 block of High Street.
4:45 p.m., criminal mischief reported at Barrone Park on Ranch Road.
May 12
1:46 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Bowman Road.
2:47 p.m., ordinance violation reported on Fir Ave.
May 13
12:42 a.m., caller reports hearing a domestic disturbance in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.
10:20 a.m., animal problems reported in the 200 block of Elm Ave.
10:28 a.m., theft from a vehicle reported in the 1300 block of Highway 101.
12:59 p.m., caller reports dog barking on Ridgeway Drive.
1:53 p.m., runaway reported in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.
10:15 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Ave.
May 14
1 p.m., assault reported in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.
1:50 p.m., caller reports two-three people on bikes entering vehicles in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.
3:14 p.m., bike found in the area of Henderson Park.
6:22 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Fir Ave.
7:25 p.m., welfare check on South 20th St.
10:12 p.m., minor in possession of alcohol in the Reedsport area.
May 15
12:20 p.m., caller reports a golden retriever running at large, chasing vehicles and citizens in the area of Ridgeway Drive.
12:32 p.m., burglary reported to a residence in the 1900 block of Dogwood Ave.
7:35 p.m., hit-and-run reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Ave.
8:25 p.m., suspicious circumstances in the 1300 block of Highway Ave.
10:29 p.m. K9 field usage in the Reedsport area.
May 17
8:03 p.m., caller reports subjects in roadway and skateboarding on the support beams of the Umpqua River Bridge. Subjects were contacted and advised.
May 18
12:50 a.m., caller reports disturbance in the 1000 block of N. Eighth St.
8:36 a.m., harassment reported in the 1000 block of N. Eighth St. Caller said neighbor is harassing and yelling at her.
9:21 a.m., ordinance violation in the Reedsport area.
10:44 a.m., fraud reported in the 1800 block of Oar Creek Road.
11:46 a.m., theft from a vehicle reported in the 300 block of Fir Ave.
1:52 p.m., animal problems reported in the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive.
7:39 p.m., barking dog reported in the area of Evergreen Loop.
7:44 p.m., caller reports a possible trespass in the 2500 block of Gardens Ave.
9:22 p.m., disturbance reported on Birch Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In