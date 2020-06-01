Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

May 11

2:29 a.m., assault reported in the 300 block of Fir Ave.

5:23 a.m., non-injury traffic accident reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

5:59 a.m., found property in the 1900 block of Fir Ave.

6:47 a.m., shoplifting reported at the 76 gas station, 1070 Highway Ave.

7:25 a.m., trespassing reported in the 1300 block of Highway Ave.

9:01 a.m., barking dogs reported in the 2700 block of Ridgeway Ave.

2:45 p.m., animal problems in the 2300 block of High Street.

4:45 p.m., criminal mischief reported at Barrone Park on Ranch Road.

May 12

1:46 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Bowman Road.

2:47 p.m., ordinance violation reported on Fir Ave.

May 13

12:42 a.m., caller reports hearing a domestic disturbance in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.

10:20 a.m., animal problems reported in the 200 block of Elm Ave.

10:28 a.m., theft from a vehicle reported in the 1300 block of Highway 101.

12:59 p.m., caller reports dog barking on Ridgeway Drive.

1:53 p.m., runaway reported in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive. 

10:15 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Ave.

May 14

1 p.m., assault reported in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.

1:50 p.m., caller reports two-three people on bikes entering vehicles in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.

3:14 p.m., bike found in the area of Henderson Park.

6:22 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Fir Ave.

7:25 p.m., welfare check on South 20th St.

10:12 p.m., minor in possession of alcohol in the Reedsport area.

May 15

12:20 p.m., caller reports a golden retriever running at large, chasing vehicles and citizens in the area of Ridgeway Drive.

12:32 p.m., burglary reported to a residence in the 1900 block of Dogwood Ave.

7:35 p.m., hit-and-run reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Ave.

8:25 p.m., suspicious circumstances in the 1300 block of Highway Ave.

10:29 p.m. K9 field usage in the Reedsport area.

May 17

8:03 p.m., caller reports subjects in roadway and skateboarding on the support beams of the Umpqua River Bridge. Subjects were contacted and advised.

May 18

12:50 a.m., caller reports disturbance in the 1000 block of N. Eighth St.

8:36 a.m., harassment reported in the 1000 block of N. Eighth St. Caller said neighbor is harassing and yelling at her.

9:21 a.m., ordinance violation in the Reedsport area.

10:44 a.m., fraud reported in the 1800 block of Oar Creek Road.

11:46 a.m., theft from a vehicle reported in the 300 block of Fir Ave.

1:52 p.m., animal problems reported in the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive.

7:39 p.m., barking dog reported in the area of Evergreen Loop.

7:44 p.m., caller reports a possible trespass in the 2500 block of Gardens Ave.

9:22 p.m., disturbance reported on Birch Ave.

