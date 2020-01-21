{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, Jan. 9

8:47 a.m. weapon violation reported in the 1600 block of Decker Point Road.

10:43 a.m. DUI reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.

12:34 p.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 100 block of Mount Street in Gardiner.

Friday, Jan. 10

8:55 a.m. structure fire reported in the 500 block of Fir Avenue.

3:53 p.m. complaints reported in the 100 block of Mount Street in Gardiner.

Sunday, Jan. 12

8:09 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Elm Avenue.

Monday, Jan. 13

8:50 a.m. shoplifting reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.

3:57 p.m. burglary reported in the 8200 block of Lower Smith River Road.

4:03 p.m. complaints reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.

8:14 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Bowman Road.

11:15 p.m. disturbance reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

12:03 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 48000 block of State Highway 38.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

3:10 p.m. complaints reported in the 800 block of South Hill Drive.

3:31 p.m. MVA injuries reported in the 2700 block of Lower Smith River Road.

7:04 p.m. MVA non-injury reported near S 22nd Street and Winchester Avenue.

7:43 p.m. MVA injury reported near Mile Post 12 on Highway 38.

