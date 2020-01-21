Thursday, Jan. 9
8:47 a.m. weapon violation reported in the 1600 block of Decker Point Road.
10:43 a.m. DUI reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.
12:34 p.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 100 block of Mount Street in Gardiner.
Friday, Jan. 10
8:55 a.m. structure fire reported in the 500 block of Fir Avenue.
3:53 p.m. complaints reported in the 100 block of Mount Street in Gardiner.
Sunday, Jan. 12
8:09 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Elm Avenue.
Monday, Jan. 13
8:50 a.m. shoplifting reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.
3:57 p.m. burglary reported in the 8200 block of Lower Smith River Road.
4:03 p.m. complaints reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.
8:14 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Bowman Road.
11:15 p.m. disturbance reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
12:03 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 48000 block of State Highway 38.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
3:10 p.m. complaints reported in the 800 block of South Hill Drive.
3:31 p.m. MVA injuries reported in the 2700 block of Lower Smith River Road.
7:04 p.m. MVA non-injury reported near S 22nd Street and Winchester Avenue.
7:43 p.m. MVA injury reported near Mile Post 12 on Highway 38.