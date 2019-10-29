Thursday, Oct. 17
2:30 a.m. harassment reported in the 100 block of N 4th Street.
3:16 a.m. disturbance reported in the 1000 block of N 8th Street.
8:31 a.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Juniper.
9:04 a.m. theft reported in the 10 block of St. Johns Way.
1:21 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.
2:17 p.m. MVA injury reported near U.S. Highway 101 and Reedsport West Road.
3:34 p.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
8:31 p.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 48000 block of State Highway 38.
Friday, Oct. 18
8:51 a.m. criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
11:26 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Sparrow Park Road and U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.
1:56 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 27000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
7:15 p.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Scholfield Ridge Road.
9:04 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2600 block of Longwood Drive.
10:26 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.
Saturday, Oct. 19
6:00 a.m. fugitive arrested in the 1500 block of Highway 101.
7:29 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of Sparrow Park Road in Gardiner.
8:26 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.
9:50 p.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 43000 block of State Highway 38.
Sunday, Oct. 20
3:15 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.
You have free articles remaining.
9:31 a.m. trespassing reported near U.S. Highway 101 and Mound Street in Gardiner.
10:30 p.m. trespassing reported in the 24000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
Monday, Oct. 21
9:22 a.m. fugitive arrested in the 1600 block near Highway Avenue.
5:18 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
11:25 p.m. reported in the 48000 block of State Highway 38.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
1:34 a.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 300 block of S 20th Street.
8:46 a.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
11:25 a.m. theft reported in the 400 block of Ward Way.
1:51 p.m. trespassing reported in the 600 block of Walker Creek Road.
2:03 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
2:44 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
5:40 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.
7:46 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Elm Avenue.
8:15 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
12:54 a.m. DUI reported in the 13000 block of Loon Lake Road.
4:39 a.m. assault reported in the 100 block of N 4th Street.
1:49 p.m. bicycle theft reported in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.
4:02 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.
4:48 p.m. disturbance reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
8:53 p.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Crestview Drive.