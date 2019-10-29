{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Oct. 17

2:30 a.m. harassment reported in the 100 block of N 4th Street.

3:16 a.m. disturbance reported in the 1000 block of N 8th Street.

8:31 a.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Juniper.

9:04 a.m. theft reported in the 10 block of St. Johns Way.

1:21 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.

2:17 p.m. MVA injury reported near U.S. Highway 101 and Reedsport West Road.

3:34 p.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

8:31 p.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 48000 block of State Highway 38.

Friday, Oct. 18

8:51 a.m. criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

11:26 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Sparrow Park Road and U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.

1:56 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 27000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

7:15 p.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Scholfield Ridge Road.

9:04 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2600 block of Longwood Drive.

10:26 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.

Saturday, Oct. 19

6:00 a.m. fugitive arrested in the 1500 block of Highway 101.

7:29 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of Sparrow Park Road in Gardiner.

8:26 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.

9:50 p.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 43000 block of State Highway 38.

Sunday, Oct. 20

3:15 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.

9:31 a.m. trespassing reported near U.S. Highway 101 and Mound Street in Gardiner.

10:30 p.m. trespassing reported in the 24000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

Monday, Oct. 21

9:22 a.m. fugitive arrested in the 1600 block near Highway Avenue.

5:18 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

11:25 p.m. reported in the 48000 block of State Highway 38.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

1:34 a.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 300 block of S 20th Street.

8:46 a.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Greenwood Avenue.

11:25 a.m. theft reported in the 400 block of Ward Way.

1:51 p.m. trespassing reported in the 600 block of Walker Creek Road.

2:03 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

2:44 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

5:40 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.

7:46 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Elm Avenue.

8:15 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

12:54 a.m. DUI reported in the 13000 block of Loon Lake Road.

4:39 a.m. assault reported in the 100 block of N 4th Street.

1:49 p.m. bicycle theft reported in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.

4:02 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.

4:48 p.m. disturbance reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

8:53 p.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Crestview Drive.

