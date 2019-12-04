{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Nov. 21

7:36 a.m. harassment reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

7:55 a.m. fire reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

9:12 a.m. theft reported in the 300 block of N 14th Street.

11:55 a.m. fraud reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.

1:15 p.m. assault reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.

1:43 p.m. trespassing reported near Camp Creek Road and Loon Lake Road.

2:04 p.m. fugitive arrest in the 2400 block of Arthur Drive.

4:57 p.m. DWS misdemeanor reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.

5:50 p.m. fugitive arrest in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.

Friday, Nov. 22

8:50 a.m. complaints reported in the Reedsport area.

9:39 a.m. trespassing reported in the 13000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

10:31 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Lower Smith River Road.

11:26 p.m. trespassing reported near Wildwood Drive and U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

6:57 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

Saturday, Nov. 23

11:51 a.m. trespassing reported near Wildwood Drive and Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

2:14 p.m. complaints reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.

6:09 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Drive in Winchester Bay.

Monday, Nov. 25

8:11 a.m. theft reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.

11:52 a.m. trespassing reported near Wildwood Drive and Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

3:01 p.m. warrant arrest reported in the 400 block of Plateau Street in Gardiner.

3:08 p.m. no injury MVA reported near N 21st Street and Winchester Avenue.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

1:47 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2800 block of Ridgeway Drive.

1:11 p.m. disturbance reported in the 100 block of S 20th Street.

3:01 p.m. fire reported in the 500 block of Lighthouse Road.

5:53 p.m. DUI reported near Highway 101 and Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

7:40 p.m. trespassing reported in the 100 block of Mound Street in Gardiner.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

1:12 a.m. disturbance reported in the 900 block of York Street.

3:51 a.m. assault reported in the 500 block of Riggs Hill Lane in Winchester Bay.

2:10 p.m. injury crash reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

3:36 p.m. assault reported in the 1000 block of Five Mile Road in Gardiner.

4:40 p.m. fire reported in the 2000 block of Fir Avenue.

