Thursday, Nov. 21
7:36 a.m. harassment reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
7:55 a.m. fire reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
9:12 a.m. theft reported in the 300 block of N 14th Street.
11:55 a.m. fraud reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.
1:15 p.m. assault reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.
1:43 p.m. trespassing reported near Camp Creek Road and Loon Lake Road.
2:04 p.m. fugitive arrest in the 2400 block of Arthur Drive.
4:57 p.m. DWS misdemeanor reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.
5:50 p.m. fugitive arrest in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.
Friday, Nov. 22
8:50 a.m. complaints reported in the Reedsport area.
9:39 a.m. trespassing reported in the 13000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
10:31 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Lower Smith River Road.
11:26 p.m. trespassing reported near Wildwood Drive and U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
6:57 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
Saturday, Nov. 23
11:51 a.m. trespassing reported near Wildwood Drive and Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
2:14 p.m. complaints reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.
6:09 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Drive in Winchester Bay.
Monday, Nov. 25
8:11 a.m. theft reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.
11:52 a.m. trespassing reported near Wildwood Drive and Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
3:01 p.m. warrant arrest reported in the 400 block of Plateau Street in Gardiner.
3:08 p.m. no injury MVA reported near N 21st Street and Winchester Avenue.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
1:47 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2800 block of Ridgeway Drive.
1:11 p.m. disturbance reported in the 100 block of S 20th Street.
3:01 p.m. fire reported in the 500 block of Lighthouse Road.
5:53 p.m. DUI reported near Highway 101 and Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
7:40 p.m. trespassing reported in the 100 block of Mound Street in Gardiner.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
1:12 a.m. disturbance reported in the 900 block of York Street.
3:51 a.m. assault reported in the 500 block of Riggs Hill Lane in Winchester Bay.
2:10 p.m. injury crash reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
3:36 p.m. assault reported in the 1000 block of Five Mile Road in Gardiner.
4:40 p.m. fire reported in the 2000 block of Fir Avenue.