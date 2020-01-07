{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Dec. 26

10:32 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Collins Road in Gardiner.

11:57 a.m. vehicle theft reported in the 500 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

12:55 p.m. shoplifting reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

3:28 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2000 block of Fir Avenue.

Friday, Dec. 27

6:41 a.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.

7:27 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

8:12 p.m. DUI reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

10:24 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.

10:41 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue.

Saturday, Dec. 28

12:13 a.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

8:49 a.m. theft reported in the 1900 block of Otter Slough Road.

2:17 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

4:27 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of Old Highway 101 in Gardiner.

9:51 p.m. disturbance reported near Winchester Avenue.

Monday, Dec. 30

2:40 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2000 block of Gardens Avenue.

1:14 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2600 block of Bowman Road.

4:21 p.m. complaints reported in the 1000 block of N 8th Street.

5:07 p.m. theft reported in the 1000 block of N 8th Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

1:04 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of Ranch Road.

Wednesday, Jan. 1 2020

8:34 a.m. theft reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.

6:06 p.m. fireworks reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.

