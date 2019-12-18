Thursday, Dec. 5
12:26 a.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 100 block of Lighthouse Road in Winchester Bay.
1:00 p.m. assault reported in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.
3:00 p.m. trespassing reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
6:02 p.m. fugitive arrest reported in the 700 block of Myrtle Avenue.
9:06 p.m. disturbance reported near Longwood Drive and U.S. Highway 101.
Friday, Dec. 6
12:04 a.m. motor vehicle violation reported near Mile Post 215 on Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
5:03 a.m. trespassing reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.
9:12 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2400 block of South Smith River Road.
9:19 a.m. vehicle theft reported in the 400 block of Lighthouse Road.
6:43 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Coho Point Loop in Winchester Bay.
Saturday, Dec. 7
4:54 a.m. disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Scott Terrace.
9:16 a.m. fugitive arrest reported in the 900 block of York Street.
11:06 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Rainbow Plaza.
2:40 p.m. Fugitive arrest reported near Wildwood Drive and Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
5:25 p.m. theft reported in the 1900 block of Birch Avenue.
7:55 p.m. MVA injury reported near Mile Post 205 on Highway 101 in Gardiner.
Sunday, Dec. 8
You have free articles remaining.
12:24 p.m. trespassing reported in the 2400 block of Lower Smith River Road.
4:01 p.m. motor vehicle violation reported in the 500 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
7:17 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1100 block of Winchester Avenue.
10:44 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.
Monday, Dec. 9
11:00 a.m. harassment reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
11:54 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of N 8th Street.
2:15 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of Dogwood Avenue.
3:43 p.m. theft reported in the 1200 block of Second Street in Gardiner.
5:05 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
7:06 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.
9:59 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Mile Post 201 on Highway 101 in Gardiner.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
5:59 a.m. noise complaint reported in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.
3:32 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
10:31 a.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.
12:14 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.
3:38 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Sparrow Park Road and Highway 101 in Gardiner.
11:26 p.m. disturbance reported in Gardiner.