Thursday, April 2
10:42 p.m. DUI reported near mile post 211 on U.S. Highway 101.
11:04 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 76000 block of Highway 101 in Gardiner.
Friday, April 3
11:57 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
2:24 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
Saturday, April 4
9:53 p.m. hit and run reported in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.
Sunday, April 5
12:12 p.m. theft reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
2:35 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of N Ninth Street.
Monday, April 6
10:49 a.m. MVA injury reported near mile post 219 on U.S. Highway 101.
6:06 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 44000 block of State Highway 38.
9:32 p.m. DUI reported in the 800 block of Elm Avenue.
Tuesday, April 7
4:05 p.m. fire reported in the 100 block of 10th Street.
4:23 p.m. disturbance reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Drive.
11:04 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 76000 block of Highway 101 in Gardiner.
Wednesday, April 8
10:09 a.m. fraud reported in the 77000 block of Highway 101 in Gardiner.
10:47 a.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
