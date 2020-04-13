Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, April 2

10:42 p.m. DUI reported near mile post 211 on U.S. Highway 101.

11:04 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 76000 block of Highway 101 in Gardiner.

Friday, April 3

11:57 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

2:24 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

Saturday, April 4

9:53 p.m. hit and run reported in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.

Sunday, April 5

12:12 p.m. theft reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

2:35 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of N Ninth Street.

Monday, April 6

10:49 a.m. MVA injury reported near mile post 219 on U.S. Highway 101.

6:06 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 44000 block of State Highway 38.

9:32 p.m. DUI reported in the 800 block of Elm Avenue.

Tuesday, April 7

4:05 p.m. fire reported in the 100 block of 10th Street.

4:23 p.m. disturbance reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Drive.

11:04 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 76000 block of Highway 101 in Gardiner.

Wednesday, April 8

10:09 a.m. fraud reported in the 77000 block of Highway 101 in Gardiner.

10:47 a.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

