Friday, Aug. 31
10:52 a.m., disturbance reported in the 800 block of Laurel Avenue.
1:54 p.m., drug offense reported in the Gardiner area.
2:21 p.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 700 block of Clearlake Avenue, Winchester Bay.
4:10 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
4:40 p.m., civil complaints reported at Deans Creek Road and Highway 38.
5:02 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
7:04 p.m., harassment reported in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
11:22 p.m., DUII reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Saturday, Sept. 1
1:19 a.m., noise complaint reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
1:22 a.m., drug offense reported in the 1500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
11:53 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.
12:40 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
3:43 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 12 on Highway 38.
4:38 p.m., hit and run reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
7:38 p.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Sunday, Sept. 2
12:36 a.m., noise complaint reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
1:47 a.m., unattended death reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
5:38 a.m., trespass reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.
10:13 a.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
1:22 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Greenwood Avenue.
8:41 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
10:26 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.
Monday, Sept. 3
10:35 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the 800 block of Laurel Avenue.
11:35 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
12:36 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 101.
1:43 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
4:38 p.m., rescue requested at milepost 210 on U.S. Highway 101.
8:10 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Beach Boulevard and Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
7:28 a.m., assault reported in the 100 block of North 21st Street, Reedsport.
7:07 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.
8:41 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
9:06 p.m., theft reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road. Stolen bicycle.
10:07 p.m., disturbance reported on Juniper Avenue.
8:58 p.m., harassment reported in the 200 block of Commercial Avenue, Gardiner.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
10:13 p.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of Spring Street, Gardiner.
10:45 a.m., liquor violation reported in the 700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
10:54 a.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported in the 2000 block of Alder Avenue.
2:26 p.m., trespass reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
4:10 p.m., littering reported in the 2100 block of Fir Avenue. Neighbor keeps disposing of refuse in the yard at location.
7:41 p.m., domestic problem reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
8:56 p.m., custodial interference reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue. Another adult is interfering with retrieving teen daughter.
9:13 p.m., harassment reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
11:42 p.m., disturbance reported in the 400 block of Elm Avenue.
Thursday, Sept. 6
8:01 a.m., theft of service reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
9:39 a.m., theft reported in the 7200 block of Loon Lake road.
3:50 p.m., animal ordinance reported in the Reedsport area.
6:15 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the Reedsport area.