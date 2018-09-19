Friday, Sept. 7
1:22 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
3:50 a.m., trespass reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
12:11 p.m., trespass reported at milepost 215 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
12:31 p.m., drug law violation reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive. Multiple juveniles with tobacco and marijuana.
3:11 p.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
3:23 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of Reedsport Transfer Road.
5:53 p.m., DUII reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
6:57 p.m., trespass reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
7:44 p.m., disturbance reported in the 100 block of Mount Street, Gardiner.
8:21 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 300 block of River Front Way.
9:05 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Cedar Avenue and South 22nd Street.
Saturday, Sept. 8
5:04 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area. Suspicious male with a bicycle.
12:908 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2600 block of Greenbriar Street.
5:49 p.m., animal problems reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.
Sunday, Sept. 9
1:32 a.m., violation of restraining order reported on Highway Avenue and Umpqua Avenue.
5:35 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
8:46 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
10:36 a.m., harassment reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
2:06 p.m., fire assist requested in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
7:05 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Winchester Bay area.
11:35 p.m., runaway juvenile reported at milepost 7 on Highway 38.
Monday, Sept. 10
5:56 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2600 block of Highlands Drive.
9:05 a.m., family offense reported in the 600 block of North Seventh Street.
10:29 a.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
6:02 p.m., juvenile problems reported in the 500 block of Evergreen Loop.
7:29 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road. Someone is slapping children.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
4:31 a.m., suspicions circumstance reported in the 600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
4:40 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Lighthouse Road and Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
9:25 a.m., animal ordinances reported in the Reedsport area.
10:19 a.m., mental subject reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
11:10 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 5000 block of Scholfield Road.
4:37 p.m., fraud reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
5:02 p.m., animal problems reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
6:11 p.m., juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of Old Highway 101, Gardiner.
9:29 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area. Traveler continuing to sleep in the area.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
11:38 a.m., animal control reported in the 600 block of Thorton-Oar Lane.
11:54 a.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
4:48 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue. Vehicle has been parked on the street for a prolonged amount of time.
6:60 p.m., disturbance reported in the Reedsport area. Male and female are arguing.
Thursday, Sept. 13
3:06 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
9 a.m., identity theft reported in the 300 block of South 20th Street. Credit cards opened in his name. Pending follow up.
10:55 a.m., trespass reported on Stables Road and Lower Smith River Road.
12:14 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of North 16th Street.
2:16 p.m., theft reported in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 101.