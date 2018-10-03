Friday, Sept. 21
5:31 a.m., missing person reported in the 100 block of Holly Court.
8:45 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue.
10:57 a.m., juvenile problem reported in the 800 block of Laurel Avenue.
12:16 p.m., burglary reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
4:40 p.m., fire assist requested in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
5:54 p.m., mental subject reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
6:41 p.m., disturbance reported in the 900 block of Scott Ter. Male teens causing disturbance in the area.
9:05 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Rainbow Plaza.
9:38 p.m., theft reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Saturday, Sept. 22
12:52 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Hawthorne Avenue.
7:24 a.m., fire assist requested in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.
10:12 a.m., assault reported on Hawthorne Avenue.
11:46 a.m., mental subject reported in the 2400 block of Gardens Avenue.
2:29 p.m., drug law violation reported in the Reedsport area.
2:43 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
5:20 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the Reedsport area.
7:07 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
Sunday, Sept. 23
1:14 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Juniper Avenue.
10:06 a.m., theft reported in the 1000 block of Winchester Avenue.
1:23 p.m., theft reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
6:08 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 500 block of North 12th Street.
6:10 p.m., domestic problem reported on North 12th Street.
Monday, Sept. 24
6:44 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 213 on U.S. Highway 101.
11:48 a.m., fraud reported in the 300 block of North 10th Street.
11:44 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Highway Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
10:10 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 100 block of Kendall Estates Lane, Winchester Bay.
11 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of South 19th Street.
11:14 a.m., bicycle theft reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
11:41 p.m., fraud reported in the 700 block of North Sixth Street.
1:36 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
3:10 p.m., DUII reported at milepost 1 on Highway 38.
3:45 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.
5:35 p.m., disturbance reported in the 200 block of Marsh Street, Gardiner.
5:47 p.m., burglary reported in the 500 block of Lower Smith River Road.
6:23 p.m., DUII reported at milepost 205 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
7:22 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
8:32 p.m., disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
6:52 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Bittersweet Court. Gunshots heard in the area.
7:47 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Sparrow Park Road, Gardiner.
7:48 a.m., fire assist requested in the 1200 block of Ranch Road.
8:18 a.m., trespass reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.
1:28 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 900 block of Scott Ter.
7:37 p.m., trespass reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
9:31 p.m., animal control requested in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Thursday, Sept. 27
9:19 a.m., theft reported in the 100 block of Kingfisher Lane.
1:45 a.m., unattended death reported in the 11000 block of Five Mile Road, Gardiner.
1:31 p.m., unattended death reported in the 11000 block of Five Mile Road, Gardiner.
1:54 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of South 20th Street.
2:26 p.m., reckless driving reported in the Reedsport area.
2:33 p.m., DUII reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Reedsport West Road.
7:15 p.m., theft by deception reported in the 3000 block of Longwood Drive. Caller reports falling for a phone scam.