Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Friday, Sept. 21

5:31 a.m., missing person reported in the 100 block of Holly Court.

8:45 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue.

10:57 a.m., juvenile problem reported in the 800 block of Laurel Avenue.

12:16 p.m., burglary reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

4:40 p.m., fire assist requested in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

5:54 p.m., mental subject reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

6:41 p.m., disturbance reported in the 900 block of Scott Ter. Male teens causing disturbance in the area.

9:05 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Rainbow Plaza.

9:38 p.m., theft reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

Saturday, Sept. 22

12:52 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Hawthorne Avenue.

7:24 a.m., fire assist requested in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.

10:12 a.m., assault reported on Hawthorne Avenue.

11:46 a.m., mental subject reported in the 2400 block of Gardens Avenue.

2:29 p.m., drug law violation reported in the Reedsport area.

2:43 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

5:20 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the Reedsport area.

7:07 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

Sunday, Sept. 23

1:14 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Juniper Avenue.

10:06 a.m., theft reported in the 1000 block of Winchester Avenue.

1:23 p.m., theft reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

6:08 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 500 block of North 12th Street.

6:10 p.m., domestic problem reported on North 12th Street.

Monday, Sept. 24

6:44 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 213 on U.S. Highway 101.

11:48 a.m., fraud reported in the 300 block of North 10th Street.

11:44 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Highway Avenue.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

10:10 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 100 block of Kendall Estates Lane, Winchester Bay.

11 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of South 19th Street.

11:14 a.m., bicycle theft reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

11:41 p.m., fraud reported in the 700 block of North Sixth Street.

1:36 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

3:10 p.m., DUII reported at milepost 1 on Highway 38.

3:45 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.

5:35 p.m., disturbance reported in the 200 block of Marsh Street, Gardiner.

5:47 p.m., burglary reported in the 500 block of Lower Smith River Road.

6:23 p.m., DUII reported at milepost 205 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

7:22 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

8:32 p.m., disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

6:52 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Bittersweet Court. Gunshots heard in the area.

7:47 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Sparrow Park Road, Gardiner.

7:48 a.m., fire assist requested in the 1200 block of Ranch Road.

8:18 a.m., trespass reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.

1:28 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 900 block of Scott Ter.

7:37 p.m., trespass reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

9:31 p.m., animal control requested in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

Thursday, Sept. 27

9:19 a.m., theft reported in the 100 block of Kingfisher Lane.

1:45 a.m., unattended death reported in the 11000 block of Five Mile Road, Gardiner.

1:31 p.m., unattended death reported in the 11000 block of Five Mile Road, Gardiner.

1:54 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of South 20th Street.

2:26 p.m., reckless driving reported in the Reedsport area.

2:33 p.m., DUII reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Reedsport West Road.

7:15 p.m., theft by deception reported in the 3000 block of Longwood Drive. Caller reports falling for a phone scam.

