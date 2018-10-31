Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 

Friday, Oct. 19

1:25 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

9:35 a.m., harassment reported in the 700 block of Evergreen Loop.

Saturday, Oct. 20

1:26 a.m., fire assist requested in the 200 block of North 18th Street.

10:22 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

4:35 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Highlands Drive. Someone possibly burning garbage.

5:36 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road. Male is threatening a juvenile verbally.

Sunday, Oct. 21

5:34 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 206 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

Monday, Oct. 22

7:24 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

10:50 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

11:13 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

2:33 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 74000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

7:09 p.m., animal problems reported in the Reedsport area. Dog running at large.

11:12 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

11:38 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of South 19th Street. Two females trying to break into residence.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

5:05 a.m., reckless driving reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

7:02 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.

10:14 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported on South 22nd Street and Dogwood Avenue.

11:18 a.m., harassment and threats reported in the 700 block of Evergreen Loop.

11:25 a.m., fire assist requested in the Reedsport area.

11:28 a.m., burglary reported in the 200 block of Riverfront Way.

1: 42 p.m., theft reported in the 500 block of North 20th Street.

3:10 p.m., suspicions circumstance reported on Old State Highway 101 and U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

4:11 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 900 block of York Street.

