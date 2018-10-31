Friday, Oct. 19
1:25 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
9:35 a.m., harassment reported in the 700 block of Evergreen Loop.
Saturday, Oct. 20
1:26 a.m., fire assist requested in the 200 block of North 18th Street.
10:22 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
4:35 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Highlands Drive. Someone possibly burning garbage.
5:36 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road. Male is threatening a juvenile verbally.
Sunday, Oct. 21
5:34 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 206 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
Monday, Oct. 22
7:24 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
10:50 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
11:13 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
2:33 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 74000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
7:09 p.m., animal problems reported in the Reedsport area. Dog running at large.
11:12 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
11:38 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of South 19th Street. Two females trying to break into residence.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
5:05 a.m., reckless driving reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
7:02 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.
10:14 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported on South 22nd Street and Dogwood Avenue.
11:18 a.m., harassment and threats reported in the 700 block of Evergreen Loop.
11:25 a.m., fire assist requested in the Reedsport area.
11:28 a.m., burglary reported in the 200 block of Riverfront Way.
1: 42 p.m., theft reported in the 500 block of North 20th Street.
3:10 p.m., suspicions circumstance reported on Old State Highway 101 and U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
4:11 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 900 block of York Street.