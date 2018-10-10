Friday, Sept. 28
8:37 a.m., animal problem reported in the 2500 block of Ridgeway Court.
10:05 a.m., counterfeiting reported in the 100 block of Coho Point Loop, Winchester Bay.
12:01 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue. Caller received report of a planned burglary at location.
3:14 p.m., theft reported in the 300 block of Riverfront Way. Theft of checks from mailbox.
8:25 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 48000 block of Highway 38.
11:16 p.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 400 block of South 19th Street.
Saturday, Sept. 29
12:23 a.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.
3:24 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of North Eight Street.
4:55 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Ranch Road.
3:51 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
5:58 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2600 block of Highlands Drive.
6:46 p.m., trespass reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.
7:28 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 218 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
8:31 p.m., assault reported in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Sunday, Sept. 30
12:32 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 101.
2:04 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
4:49 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
5:01 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
12:48 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
6:20 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.
7:18 p.m., theft reported in the 98000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
10:23 p.m., simple assault reported in the 2300 Block of Highway Street.
Monday, Oct. 1
3:45 p.m., disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
5:20 p.m., fire reported in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
11:33 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 213 on U.S. Highway 101.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
9:25 a.m., theft of service reported in the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 101. Unauthorized use of trash facilities.
12:46 p.m., fire reported in the 2600 block of Longwood Drive.
9:02 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of Fir Avenue.
11:17 p.m., disturbance reported in the 900 block of Juniper Avenue.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
3:28 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
5:58 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of Fir Avenue.
7:04 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 3 on Highway 38.
8:28 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 900 block of Juniper Avenue.
10:01 p.m., mental subject reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.