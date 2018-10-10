Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Friday, Sept. 28

8:37 a.m., animal problem reported in the 2500 block of Ridgeway Court.

10:05 a.m., counterfeiting reported in the 100 block of Coho Point Loop, Winchester Bay.

12:01 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue. Caller received report of a planned burglary at location.

3:14 p.m., theft reported in the 300 block of Riverfront Way. Theft of checks from mailbox.

8:25 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 48000 block of Highway 38.

11:16 p.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 400 block of South 19th Street.

Saturday, Sept. 29

12:23 a.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.

3:24 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of North Eight Street.

4:55 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Ranch Road.

3:51 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

5:58 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2600 block of Highlands Drive.

6:46 p.m., trespass reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.

7:28 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 218 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

8:31 p.m., assault reported in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Sunday, Sept. 30

12:32 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 101.

2:04 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

4:49 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

5:01 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

12:48 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

6:20 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.

7:18 p.m., theft reported in the 98000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

10:23 p.m., simple assault reported in the 2300 Block of Highway Street.

Monday, Oct. 1

3:45 p.m., disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

5:20 p.m., fire reported in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

11:33 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 213 on U.S. Highway 101.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

9:25 a.m., theft of service reported in the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 101. Unauthorized use of trash facilities.

12:46 p.m., fire reported in the 2600 block of Longwood Drive.

9:02 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of Fir Avenue.

11:17 p.m., disturbance reported in the 900 block of Juniper Avenue.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

3:28 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

5:58 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of Fir Avenue.

7:04 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 3 on Highway 38.

8:28 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 900 block of Juniper Avenue.

10:01 p.m., mental subject reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

 

