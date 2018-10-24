Friday, Oct. 12
11:59 a.m., disturbance reported on Winchester Avenue and South Seventh Street.
1:36 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of North Fourth Street.
3:48 p.m., animal problem reported in the 4300 block of South Smith River Road.
4:25 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Fir Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 13
12:21 p.m., theft reported in the 900 block of Second Street, Gardiner.
1:20 p.m., burglary reported in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
6:04 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of Fir Avenue.
6:38 p.m., mental subject reported in the 74000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Sunday, Oct. 14
8:55 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
12:36 p.m., missing person reported on Booth Road and U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
7:11 p.m., trespass reported in the 45000 block of Highway 38.
8:51 p.m., burglary reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
10:39 p.m., missing person reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
Monday, Oct. 15
2:49 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Lower Smith River Road.
11:35 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the 400 block of Camellia Court.
12:45 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
3:12 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 700 block of Evergreen Loop.
8:48 p.m., fire assist requested in the Lakeside area.
10:25 p.m., DUII reported in the Reedsport area.
10:59 p.m., animal problem reported in the 200 block of Riggs Hill Lane, Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, Oct. 16
1:26 p.m., theft reported in the 2900 block of County Club Court.
3:27 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
6:17 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Longwood Drive and Highlands Drive.
7:14 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Dean's Creek Road.
7:42 p.m., noise complaint reported in t he 1000 block of Winchester Avenue.
Wednesday, Oct. 17
9:19 a.m., burglary reported in the 2900 block of Greenbriar Street.
11:13 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
1:45 p.m., hit and run reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
1:47 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 700 block of Evergreen Loop.
2:13 p.m., theft reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
Thursday, Oct. 18
1:38 a.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
2:33 a.m., drug law violation reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
2:33 a.m., report of ex-con in possession of a weapon in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
7:02 a.m., trespass reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
5 p.m., animal abuse reported in the 200 block of Winchester Avenue.
7:29 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.
10:35 p.m., trespassing reported in the 300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.