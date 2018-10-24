Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Friday, Oct. 12

11:59 a.m., disturbance reported on Winchester Avenue and South Seventh Street.

1:36 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of North Fourth Street.

3:48 p.m., animal problem reported in the 4300 block of South Smith River Road.

4:25 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Fir Avenue.

Saturday, Oct. 13

12:21 p.m., theft reported in the 900 block of Second Street, Gardiner.

1:20 p.m., burglary reported in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

6:04 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of Fir Avenue.

6:38 p.m., mental subject reported in the 74000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

Sunday, Oct. 14

8:55 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

12:36 p.m., missing person reported on Booth Road and U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

7:11 p.m., trespass reported in the 45000 block of Highway 38.

8:51 p.m., burglary reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

10:39 p.m., missing person reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

Monday, Oct. 15

2:49 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Lower Smith River Road.

11:35 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the 400 block of Camellia Court.

12:45 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

3:12 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 700 block of Evergreen Loop.

8:48 p.m., fire assist requested in the Lakeside area.

10:25 p.m., DUII reported in the Reedsport area.

10:59 p.m., animal problem reported in the 200 block of Riggs Hill Lane, Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

1:26 p.m., theft reported in the 2900 block of County Club Court.

3:27 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

6:17 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Longwood Drive and Highlands Drive.

7:14 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Dean's Creek Road.

7:42 p.m., noise complaint reported in t he 1000 block of Winchester Avenue.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

9:19 a.m., burglary reported in the 2900 block of Greenbriar Street.

11:13 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

1:45 p.m., hit and run reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

1:47 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 700 block of Evergreen Loop.

2:13 p.m., theft reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.

Thursday, Oct. 18

1:38 a.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

2:33 a.m., drug law violation reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

2:33 a.m., report of ex-con in possession of a weapon in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

7:02 a.m., trespass reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

5 p.m., animal abuse reported in the 200 block of Winchester Avenue.

7:29 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.

10:35 p.m., trespassing reported in the 300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

