Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsport Police and Fire
Buy Now

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Friday, Oct. 5

9:41 a..m, trespass reported in the 4500 block of Highway 38.

11:42 a.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway 101.

2:23 p.m., theft reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.

5:05 p.m., theft reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.

9 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 208 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

Saturday, Oct. 6

4:14 p.m., disturbance reported at milepost 215 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

5:39 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.

9:23 p.m., structure fire reported in the 2300 block of Frontage Road.

Sunday, Oct. 7

12:12 a.m., DUII reported in the Reedsport area.

9:38 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 500 block of Winchester Avenue.

3:17 p.m., juvenile problems reported on Elm Avenue.

8:02 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

8:16 p.m., bicycle theft reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.

Monday, Oct. 8

12:59 a.m., DUII reported on milepost 217 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

8:22 a.m., theft reported in the 700 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

6:42 p.m., disorderly conduct reported at milepost 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

4:46 p.m., DUII reported in the 1200 block of Lower Smith River Road.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

1:50 p.m., animal problem reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

4:49 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

10:13 p.m., noise complaint reported on North 11th Street and Winchester Avenue.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags