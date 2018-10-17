Friday, Oct. 5
9:41 a..m, trespass reported in the 4500 block of Highway 38.
11:42 a.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway 101.
2:23 p.m., theft reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.
5:05 p.m., theft reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.
9 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 208 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
Saturday, Oct. 6
4:14 p.m., disturbance reported at milepost 215 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
5:39 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.
9:23 p.m., structure fire reported in the 2300 block of Frontage Road.
Sunday, Oct. 7
12:12 a.m., DUII reported in the Reedsport area.
9:38 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 500 block of Winchester Avenue.
3:17 p.m., juvenile problems reported on Elm Avenue.
8:02 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
8:16 p.m., bicycle theft reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.
Monday, Oct. 8
12:59 a.m., DUII reported on milepost 217 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
8:22 a.m., theft reported in the 700 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
6:42 p.m., disorderly conduct reported at milepost 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
4:46 p.m., DUII reported in the 1200 block of Lower Smith River Road.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
1:50 p.m., animal problem reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
4:49 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
10:13 p.m., noise complaint reported on North 11th Street and Winchester Avenue.