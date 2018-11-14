Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Friday, Nov. 2

12:25 a.m., drug law violation reported in the 140 block of North Fourth Street.

9:44 a.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

12:20 p.m., embezzlement reported in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 101. Theft by employee.

1:07 p.m., mental subject reported in the 2400 block of Gardens Avenue.

1:54 p.m., family offense reported in the 1200 block of Highway Avenue.

4:26 p.m., runaway reported in the 100 block of North 11th Street. Officer responded.

11:11 p.m., trespass reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101. Subject going through dumpster.

Saturday, Nov. 3

2:37 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of South 20th Street.

12:39 p.m., animal problems reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

2:04 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.

2:06 p.m., disturbance reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.

3:45 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3100 block of Ridgeway Drive.

6:45 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street. Male is making threats to another citizen and causing disruption.

11:10 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

Sunday, Nov. 4

8:44 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Monday, Nov. 5

10:38 a.m., theft reported in the 44000 block of South Smith River Road.

3:30 p.m., sex crimes reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

11:11 a.m., drug offense reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

1:21 p.m., ordinance violation reported on Rainbow Plaza.

3:52 p.m., domestic disturbance reported at milepost 210 on U.S. Highway 101.

5:06 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue. Shoplifting.

9:37 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 3300 block of Fernwood Place.

9:44 p.m., disturbance reported in the 3300 block of Fernwood Place. Disturbance between spouses. Officer responded.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

12:11 a.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

12:44 p.m., disturbance reported on Greenwood Avenue and North 10th Street.

2:40 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

11:21 a.m., fire assist requested in the 700 block of Evergreen Loop.

6:18 p.m., disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.

1:19 p.m., DUII reported in the 48000 block of Highway 38.

6:17 a.m., disturbance reported on Mill Avenue and North Eight Street.

7:27 p.m., hit and run reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.

