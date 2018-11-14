Friday, Nov. 2
12:25 a.m., drug law violation reported in the 140 block of North Fourth Street.
9:44 a.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
12:20 p.m., embezzlement reported in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 101. Theft by employee.
1:07 p.m., mental subject reported in the 2400 block of Gardens Avenue.
1:54 p.m., family offense reported in the 1200 block of Highway Avenue.
4:26 p.m., runaway reported in the 100 block of North 11th Street. Officer responded.
11:11 p.m., trespass reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101. Subject going through dumpster.
Saturday, Nov. 3
2:37 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of South 20th Street.
12:39 p.m., animal problems reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
2:04 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.
2:06 p.m., disturbance reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.
3:45 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3100 block of Ridgeway Drive.
6:45 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street. Male is making threats to another citizen and causing disruption.
11:10 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
Sunday, Nov. 4
8:44 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Monday, Nov. 5
10:38 a.m., theft reported in the 44000 block of South Smith River Road.
3:30 p.m., sex crimes reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
Tuesday, Nov. 6
11:11 a.m., drug offense reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
1:21 p.m., ordinance violation reported on Rainbow Plaza.
3:52 p.m., domestic disturbance reported at milepost 210 on U.S. Highway 101.
5:06 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue. Shoplifting.
9:37 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 3300 block of Fernwood Place.
9:44 p.m., disturbance reported in the 3300 block of Fernwood Place. Disturbance between spouses. Officer responded.
Wednesday, Nov. 7
12:11 a.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
12:44 p.m., disturbance reported on Greenwood Avenue and North 10th Street.
2:40 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
11:21 a.m., fire assist requested in the 700 block of Evergreen Loop.
6:18 p.m., disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
1:19 p.m., DUII reported in the 48000 block of Highway 38.
6:17 a.m., disturbance reported on Mill Avenue and North Eight Street.
7:27 p.m., hit and run reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.