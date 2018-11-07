Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Oct. 25

1:19 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

6:39 a.m., disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

8:02 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Lower Smith River Road.

11:04 a.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 500 block of Regents.

1:08 p.m., mental subject reported in the in the 700 block of Clearlake Avenue, Winchester Bay.

3:25 p.m., disturbance reported in the Reedsport area. Subjects arguing.

7:01 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 500 block of South 20th Street.

Friday, Oct. 26

1:15 a.m., disturbance reported in the 170 block of North Sixth Street.

10:32 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 400 block of Lower Smith River Road.

12:04 p.m., fraud reported in the 2400 block of Scholfield Road.

2:06 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101. Shoplifting.

4:38 p.m., theft reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101. Shoplifting.

Saturday, Oct. 27

1:19 p.m., theft reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.

4:07 p.m., theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

5:27 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of North Seventh Street.

7:51 p.m., theft reported in the 400 block of Elm Avenue.

8:20 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

11:57 p.m., drug law violation reported in the Reedsport area.

Sunday, Oct. 28

9:23 a.m., theft reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

7:45 p.m., disturbance reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Drive, Winchester Bay.

Monday, Oct. 29

2:46 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

2:07 p.m., harassment reported in the 2300 block of Oar Creek Road.

6:31 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 500 block of Regents.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

3:01 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2600 block of Highlands Drive.

3:40 p.m., fire reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road. False alarm.

4 p.m., animal problems reported in the 100 block of North Fourth Street. Chihuahua at large returned to owner.

6:41 p.m., burglary reported in the Reedsport area. Not as reported.

8:50 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1100 block of Juniper Avenue. Disturbance during child custody dispute.

9:55 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

9:38 a.m., harassment reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

5:44 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

Thursday, Nov. 1

12:25 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 1100 block of First Street, Gardiner.

12:43 a.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 1200 block of Highway Avenue.

3 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

8:21 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1100 block of Winchester Avenue.

2:20 p.m., DUII reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

7:06 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 100 block of North 11th Street.

7:08 p.m., disturbance reported in the 100 block of North 11th Street. 911 reports a female yelling at neighbors.

10:49 p.m., assault reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street. Citizen reports his ex-girlfriend assaulted him.

