Thursday, Nov. 8
9:26 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 14000 block of Smith River Road.
11:11 a.m., drug offense reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.
11:33 a.m., unattended death reported in the 100 block of Raphael Lane.
11:34 a.m., trespassing reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Friday, Nov. 9
8:16 a.m., theft reported in the 2800 block of Ridgeway Drive.
5:48 p.m., theft reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
9:05 p.m., domestic disturbance reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Spring Street, Gardiner.
9:40 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the 100 block of Port Dock Road.
Saturday, Nov. 10
4:29 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
10:32 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
12:44 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 14000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
4:55 p.m., assault reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
7:57 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.
8:58 p.m., trespassing reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
9:24 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
Sunday, Nov. 11
8:20 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
10:35 a.m., domestic disturbance reported at milepost 211 on U.S. Highway 101.
11:58 a.m., drug offenses reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
2:29 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 400 block of Riverfront Way.
4:41 p.m., disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
5:04 p.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 800 block of South Hiil Drive.
Monday, Nov. 12
9:32 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 9 on Highway 38.
12:03 p.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
6:05 a.m., forgery reported in the 140 block of North Third Street. Male attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill at location.
8:24 a.m., trespass reported in the 200 block of Sparrow Park Road, Gardiner.
10:21 a.m., mental subject reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
5:12 p.m., DUII reported in the 200 block of Commercial Avenue, Gardiner.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
7:35 a.m., unlawful entry into motor vehicle reported in the 900 block of Ranch Road.
12:59 p.m., trespass reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.
1:25 p.m., theft reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
Thursday, Nov. 15
8:39 a.m., drug offenses reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
12:29 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive.
2:26 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.