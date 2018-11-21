Try 3 months for $3
Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, Nov. 8

9:26 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 14000 block of Smith River Road.

11:11 a.m., drug offense reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.

11:33 a.m., unattended death reported in the 100 block of Raphael Lane.

11:34 a.m., trespassing reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

Friday, Nov. 9

8:16 a.m., theft reported in the 2800 block of Ridgeway Drive.

5:48 p.m., theft reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

9:05 p.m., domestic disturbance reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Spring Street, Gardiner.

9:40 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the 100 block of Port Dock Road.

Saturday, Nov. 10

4:29 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

10:32 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

12:44 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 14000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

4:55 p.m., assault reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

7:57 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.

8:58 p.m., trespassing reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

9:24 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

Sunday, Nov. 11

8:20 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

10:35 a.m., domestic disturbance reported at milepost 211 on U.S. Highway 101.

11:58 a.m., drug offenses reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

2:29 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 400 block of Riverfront Way.

4:41 p.m., disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

5:04 p.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 800 block of South Hiil Drive.

Monday, Nov. 12

9:32 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 9 on Highway 38.

12:03 p.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

6:05 a.m., forgery reported in the 140 block of North Third Street. Male attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill at location.

8:24 a.m., trespass reported in the 200 block of Sparrow Park Road, Gardiner.

10:21 a.m., mental subject reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

5:12 p.m., DUII reported in the 200 block of Commercial Avenue, Gardiner.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

7:35 a.m., unlawful entry into motor vehicle reported in the 900 block of Ranch Road.

12:59 p.m., trespass reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.

1:25 p.m., theft reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

Thursday, Nov. 15

8:39 a.m., drug offenses reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

12:29 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive.

2:26 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

