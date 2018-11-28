Try 3 months for $3
Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Friday, Nov. 16

9:18 a.m., unattended death reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

10:15 a.m., animal control requested in the 100 block of West Railroad Avenue.

10:21 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

12:38 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 400 block of Winchester Avenue.

1:20 p.m., theft of service reported in the 300 block of Rainbow Plaza.

2:13 p.m., harassment reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.

2:43 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.

3:28 p.m., trespass reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.

3:43 p.m., fire assist requested in the Reedsport area.

3:45 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 14000 block of Highway Avenue.

8:30 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Court.

8:59 p.m., trespass reported in the 200 block of Ranch Road.

Saturday, Nov. 17

9:38 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.

10:58 a.m., disturbance reported in the 100 block of North 11th Street.

2:55 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

5 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue. Theft of merchandise. Subject cited and released.

5:36 p.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported in the 300 block of Fir Avenue.

7:24 p.m., fire assist requested in the 79000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

10:51 p.m., violation of restraining order reported at milepost 214 on U.S. Highway 101.

Sunday, Nov. 18

6:46 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

7:32 a.m., theft reported on North 10th Street and Winchester Avenue.

3:07 p.m., mental subject reported in the 200 block of Riggs Hill Lane, Winchester Bay.

Monday, Nov. 19

2:19 p.m., theft reported in the 900 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.

3:06 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

12:27 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1200 block of Second Street, Gardiner.

12:54 a.m., violation of restraining order reported on Highway Avenue and Umpqua Avenue.

11:57 a.m., animal problem reported in the Reedsport area.

9:23 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue. Two subjects fighting.

