Friday, Nov. 16
9:18 a.m., unattended death reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
10:15 a.m., animal control requested in the 100 block of West Railroad Avenue.
10:21 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
12:38 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 400 block of Winchester Avenue.
1:20 p.m., theft of service reported in the 300 block of Rainbow Plaza.
2:13 p.m., harassment reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.
2:43 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.
3:28 p.m., trespass reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.
3:43 p.m., fire assist requested in the Reedsport area.
3:45 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 14000 block of Highway Avenue.
8:30 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Court.
8:59 p.m., trespass reported in the 200 block of Ranch Road.
Saturday, Nov. 17
9:38 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.
10:58 a.m., disturbance reported in the 100 block of North 11th Street.
2:55 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
5 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue. Theft of merchandise. Subject cited and released.
5:36 p.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported in the 300 block of Fir Avenue.
7:24 p.m., fire assist requested in the 79000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
10:51 p.m., violation of restraining order reported at milepost 214 on U.S. Highway 101.
Sunday, Nov. 18
6:46 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
7:32 a.m., theft reported on North 10th Street and Winchester Avenue.
3:07 p.m., mental subject reported in the 200 block of Riggs Hill Lane, Winchester Bay.
Monday, Nov. 19
2:19 p.m., theft reported in the 900 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.
3:06 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
Tuesday, Nov. 20
12:27 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1200 block of Second Street, Gardiner.
12:54 a.m., violation of restraining order reported on Highway Avenue and Umpqua Avenue.
11:57 a.m., animal problem reported in the Reedsport area.
9:23 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue. Two subjects fighting.