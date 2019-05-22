Thursday, May 9
11:39 a.m., mental subject reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.
1:31 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 900 block of Juniper Avenue.
3:22 p.m., drug offenses reported in the 400 block of Winchester Avenue.
5:44 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.
Friday, May 10
6:33 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Highway 38 and Loon Lake Road.
12:10 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
3:03 p.m., structure fire reported in the 900 block of Highway Avenue.
6:22 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3300 block of Fernwood Place.
10:29 p.m., DUII reported at milepost 2 on Highway 38.
Saturday, May 11
1:12 a.m., DUII reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.
10 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
10:26 p.m., theft reported in the 600 block of Front Street, Gardiner.
2:18 p.m., mental subject reported in the 2400 block of Arthur Drive.
7:20 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.
Monday, May 13
7:07 a.m., trespass reported in the Reedsport area.
11:33 a.m., drug law violation reported in the 140 block of North Fourth Street.
1:46 p.m., burglary reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.
3:37 p.m., sex crimes reported in the 200 block of Ninth Street, Winchester Bay.
9:38 p.m., missing person reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
Tuesday, May 14
1:46 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 200 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
6:29 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.
6:35 p.m., trespass reported in the 900 block of Clearlake Avenue, Winchester Bay.
6:38 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 200 block of Ninth Street, Winchester Bay.
6:39 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
8:26 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.
Wednesday, May 14
2:34 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.