Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, May 9

11:39 a.m., mental subject reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.

1:31 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 900 block of Juniper Avenue.

3:22 p.m., drug offenses reported in the 400 block of Winchester Avenue.

5:44 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.

Friday, May 10

6:33 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Highway 38 and Loon Lake Road.

12:10 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

3:03 p.m., structure fire reported in the 900 block of Highway Avenue.

6:22 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3300 block of Fernwood Place.

10:29 p.m., DUII reported at milepost 2 on Highway 38.

Saturday, May 11

1:12 a.m., DUII reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.

10 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

10:26 p.m., theft reported in the 600 block of Front Street, Gardiner.

2:18 p.m., mental subject reported in the 2400 block of Arthur Drive.

7:20 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.

Monday, May 13

7:07 a.m., trespass reported in the Reedsport area.

11:33 a.m., drug law violation reported in the 140 block of North Fourth Street.

1:46 p.m., burglary reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.

3:37 p.m., sex crimes reported in the 200 block of Ninth Street, Winchester Bay.

9:38 p.m., missing person reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Tuesday, May 14

1:46 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 200 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

6:29 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.

6:35 p.m., trespass reported in the 900 block of Clearlake Avenue, Winchester Bay.

6:38 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 200 block of Ninth Street, Winchester Bay.

6:39 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

8:26 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.

Wednesday, May 14

2:34 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.

