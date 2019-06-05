Thursday, May 23
1:24 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
9:13 a.m., trespass reported in the 2800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Friday, May 24
1:03 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of Highway Avenue.
7:06 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.
7:28 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.
11:31 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Saturday, May 25
11:15 p.m., DUII reported in the 700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Sunday, May 26
5:37 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Wildwood Drive, Winchester Bay.
2:07 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
2:43 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester bay.
10:17 p.m., fireworks reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.
10:21 p.m., DUII reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Monday, May 27
11:27 a.m., theft reported in the 1800 block of Dogwood Avenue.
11:30 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.
8 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Tuesday, May 28
10:57 a.m., harassment reported in the 900 block of Front Street, Gardiner.
3:27 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.
5:41 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 7 on Highway 38.