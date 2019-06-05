{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, May 23

1:24 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

9:13 a.m., trespass reported in the 2800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Friday, May 24

1:03 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of Highway Avenue.

7:06 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.

7:28 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.

11:31 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Saturday, May 25

11:15 p.m., DUII reported in the 700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Sunday, May 26

5:37 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Wildwood Drive, Winchester Bay.

2:07 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

2:43 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester bay.

10:17 p.m., fireworks reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.

10:21 p.m., DUII reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Monday, May 27

11:27 a.m., theft reported in the 1800 block of Dogwood Avenue.

11:30 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.

8 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Tuesday, May 28

10:57 a.m., harassment reported in the 900 block of Front Street, Gardiner.

3:27 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.

5:41 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 7 on Highway 38.

