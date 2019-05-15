Thursday, May 2
2:18 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2100 block of Lower Smith River Road.
11:43 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
1:21 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 6000 block of North Fork Smith River Road.
7:53 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 45000 block of Highway 38.
10:59 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Broadway Avenue and Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Friday, May 3
12:39 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
4:04 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.
9:44 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
12:52 p.m., trespass reported in the 100 block of Old Highway 101, Gardiner.
12:56 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 45000 block of Highway 38.
1:07 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1200 block of Juniper Avenue.
7:18 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1200 block of Second Street, Gardiner.
Sunday, May 5
10:42 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
3:37 p.m., simple assault reported in the 300 block of South 19th Street.
5:42 p.m., DUII reported at milepost 214 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
11:39 p.m., DUII reported on Coho Point Loop, Winchester Bay.
Monday, May 6
7:45 a.m., trespass reported in the Reedsport area.
2 p.m., animal control requested in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
2:47 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1200 block of Second Street, Gardiner.
Tuesday, May 7
3:45 p.m., burglary reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
9:53 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Wednesday, May 8
11:45 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 7200 block of Loon Lake Road.
1:32 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported on Riverfront Way and Fir Avenue.
10:13 p.m., harassment reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.