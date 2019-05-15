{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, May 2

2:18 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2100 block of Lower Smith River Road.

11:43 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

1:21 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 6000 block of North Fork Smith River Road.

7:53 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 45000 block of Highway 38.

10:59 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Broadway Avenue and Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Friday, May 3

12:39 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

4:04 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.

9:44 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

12:52 p.m., trespass reported in the 100 block of Old Highway 101, Gardiner.

12:56 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 45000 block of Highway 38.

1:07 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1200 block of Juniper Avenue.

7:18 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1200 block of Second Street, Gardiner.

Sunday, May 5

10:42 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

3:37 p.m., simple assault reported in the 300 block of South 19th Street.

5:42 p.m., DUII reported at milepost 214 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

11:39 p.m., DUII reported on Coho Point Loop, Winchester Bay.

Monday, May 6

7:45 a.m., trespass reported in the Reedsport area.

2 p.m., animal control requested in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

2:47 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1200 block of Second Street, Gardiner.

Tuesday, May 7

3:45 p.m., burglary reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

9:53 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Wednesday, May 8

11:45 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 7200 block of Loon Lake Road.

1:32 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported on Riverfront Way and Fir Avenue.

10:13 p.m., harassment reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.

