Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, May 16

2:04 a.m., public safety concern reported at milepost 204 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

8:30 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

Friday, May 17

1:35 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 3500 block of Fernwood Place.

9:50 p.m., mental subject reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

11:56 p.m., drug offenses reported in the 500 block of Lower Smith River Road.

Sunday, May 19

8:30 a.m., reckless driving reported in the Winchester Bay area.

3:20 p.m., theft reported in the 900 block of Rowe Street.

4:09 p.m., explosive reported in the 1800 block of Dogwood Avenue.

6:02 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 206 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

7:05 p.m., DUII reported in the 900 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

Monday, May 20

12:57 a.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.

1:03 a.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.

7:06 p.m., fire assist requested in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

7:20 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Elm Avenue.

10:09 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 1000 block of Scott Terrace Court.

11:17 a.m., trespass reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.

3:46 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

8:05 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.

Tuesday, May 21

7:09 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Lower Smith River Road and U.S. Highway 101.

12:35 p.m., DUII reported in the 5000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

1:43 p.m., DUII reported in the 5000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

Wednesday, May 22

12:45 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

8:41 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Five Mile Road and U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

8:57 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

