Thursday, May 16
2:04 a.m., public safety concern reported at milepost 204 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
8:30 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
Friday, May 17
1:35 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 3500 block of Fernwood Place.
9:50 p.m., mental subject reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
11:56 p.m., drug offenses reported in the 500 block of Lower Smith River Road.
Sunday, May 19
8:30 a.m., reckless driving reported in the Winchester Bay area.
3:20 p.m., theft reported in the 900 block of Rowe Street.
4:09 p.m., explosive reported in the 1800 block of Dogwood Avenue.
6:02 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 206 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
7:05 p.m., DUII reported in the 900 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
Monday, May 20
12:57 a.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.
1:03 a.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.
7:06 p.m., fire assist requested in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
7:20 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Elm Avenue.
10:09 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 1000 block of Scott Terrace Court.
11:17 a.m., trespass reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.
3:46 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
8:05 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
Tuesday, May 21
7:09 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Lower Smith River Road and U.S. Highway 101.
12:35 p.m., DUII reported in the 5000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
1:43 p.m., DUII reported in the 5000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
Wednesday, May 22
12:45 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
8:41 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Five Mile Road and U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
8:57 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.