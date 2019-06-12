{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, May 30

10:16 a.m., fraud reported in the 300 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

3:04 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 212 on U.S. Highway 101.

Friday, May 31

10:49 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.

11:44 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

11:53 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.

4:30 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

Saturday, June 1

10:32 a.m., theft reported in the 900 block of Laurel Avenue.

2:15 p.m., theft reported in the 300 block of Appian Way, Winchester Bay.

4:30 p.m., DUII reported at milepost 13 on Highway 38.

7:11 p.m., weapon law violation reported in the Reedsport area.

7:15 p.m., fraud reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

Sunday, June 2

4:43 p.m., domestic violence reported on Cedar Avenue and South 20th Street, Winchester Bay.

7:33 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Scholfield Road and Highway 38.

Monday, June 3

1 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Scholfield Road.

8:07 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 500 block of Lower Smith River Road.

Tuesday, June 4

10:35 a.m., sex crimes reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.

Wednesday, June 5

12:58 p.m., theft reported in the 80000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

2:20 p.m., fire reported in the 700 block of Evergreen Loop.

4:32 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

5:47 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.

