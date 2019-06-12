Thursday, May 30
10:16 a.m., fraud reported in the 300 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
3:04 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 212 on U.S. Highway 101.
Friday, May 31
10:49 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.
11:44 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
11:53 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.
4:30 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Saturday, June 1
10:32 a.m., theft reported in the 900 block of Laurel Avenue.
2:15 p.m., theft reported in the 300 block of Appian Way, Winchester Bay.
4:30 p.m., DUII reported at milepost 13 on Highway 38.
7:11 p.m., weapon law violation reported in the Reedsport area.
7:15 p.m., fraud reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
Sunday, June 2
4:43 p.m., domestic violence reported on Cedar Avenue and South 20th Street, Winchester Bay.
7:33 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Scholfield Road and Highway 38.
Monday, June 3
1 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Scholfield Road.
8:07 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 500 block of Lower Smith River Road.
Tuesday, June 4
10:35 a.m., sex crimes reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.
Wednesday, June 5
12:58 p.m., theft reported in the 80000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
2:20 p.m., fire reported in the 700 block of Evergreen Loop.
4:32 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
5:47 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.