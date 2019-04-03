Try 3 months for $3
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, March 21

10:10 a.m., fire assist requested in the 100 block of Riverbend.

11:10 a.m., theft from vehicle reported in the 2000 block of Fir.

12:49 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2800 block of Frontage Road.

2:28 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

8:15 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

10:10 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

Friday, March 22

12:04 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1900 block of Fir Avenue.

8:09 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of Decker Point Road.

10:04 a.m., fire assist requested in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

6:02 p.m., hit and run reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.

Saturday, March 23

10:03 a.m., suicide reported in the 1800 block of Dogwood Avenue.

5:03 p.m., drug law violation reported in the Reedsport area.

6:32 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the Reedsport area.

6:50 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of Elm Avenue.

10:58 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on U.S. Highway 101 in the Reedsport area.

Sunday, March 24

9:20 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported on Winchester Avenue and 16th Street.

3:14 a.m., domestic problem reported in the 3100 block of Ridgeway Drive.

2:54 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 199 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

Monday, March 25

4:19 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

5:10 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

12:40 p.m., fire assist requested in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

2:16 p.m., fatal motor vehicle accident reported in the Reedsport area.

2:55 p.m., animal abuse reported in the 1100 block of Winchester Avenue.

4:42 p.m., trespass reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

8 p.m., missing person reported in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.

10:37 p.m., fire reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

Tuesday, March 26

12 p.m., trespass reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Avenue.

3:42 p.m., trespass reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

8:04 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.

8:53 p.m., drug offense reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay

Wednesday, March 27

1:54 p.m., animal ordinances reported in the Reedsport area.

2:29 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported on West Railroad Avenue and Winchester Avenue.

7:07 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the Reedsport area.

7:08 p.m., warrant arrest reported in the Reedsport area.

