Thursday, March 21
10:10 a.m., fire assist requested in the 100 block of Riverbend.
11:10 a.m., theft from vehicle reported in the 2000 block of Fir.
12:49 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2800 block of Frontage Road.
2:28 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
8:15 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
10:10 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
Friday, March 22
12:04 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1900 block of Fir Avenue.
8:09 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of Decker Point Road.
10:04 a.m., fire assist requested in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
6:02 p.m., hit and run reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.
Saturday, March 23
10:03 a.m., suicide reported in the 1800 block of Dogwood Avenue.
5:03 p.m., drug law violation reported in the Reedsport area.
6:32 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the Reedsport area.
6:50 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of Elm Avenue.
10:58 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on U.S. Highway 101 in the Reedsport area.
Sunday, March 24
9:20 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported on Winchester Avenue and 16th Street.
3:14 a.m., domestic problem reported in the 3100 block of Ridgeway Drive.
2:54 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 199 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
Monday, March 25
4:19 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
5:10 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
12:40 p.m., fire assist requested in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
2:16 p.m., fatal motor vehicle accident reported in the Reedsport area.
2:55 p.m., animal abuse reported in the 1100 block of Winchester Avenue.
4:42 p.m., trespass reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
8 p.m., missing person reported in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
10:37 p.m., fire reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
Tuesday, March 26
12 p.m., trespass reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Avenue.
3:42 p.m., trespass reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
8:04 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.
8:53 p.m., drug offense reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay
Wednesday, March 27
1:54 p.m., animal ordinances reported in the Reedsport area.
2:29 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported on West Railroad Avenue and Winchester Avenue.
7:07 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the Reedsport area.
7:08 p.m., warrant arrest reported in the Reedsport area.