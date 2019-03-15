Thursday, March 7
12:28 a.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
9:45 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
12:27 p.m., burglary reported in the 3000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
3:28 p.m., burglary reported in the 3000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
7:32 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.
8:45 p.m., burglary reported in the 2800 block of Ridgeway Drive.
9:50 p.m., trespass reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
Friday, March 8
11:05 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
11:47 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2600 block of Longwood Drive.
1:07 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Scholfield Ridge Road.
2:56 p.m., unattended death reported in the 9800 block of Lower Smith River Road.
Saturday, March 9
9:05 a.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported on U.S. Highway 101 and North 11th Street.
1:12 p.m., littering reported in the 48000 block of Highway 38.
2:13 p.m., marine violation reported in the 73000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Sunday, March 10
12:21 a.m., disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
6:47 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.
7:40 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Drive.
6:29 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
8:52 p.m., rape reported in the 1000 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
Monday, March 11
12:32 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Drive.
11:20 a.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
9:36 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 5100 block of South Smith River Road.
Tuesday, March 12
7:56 a.m., disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
10:24 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.
2:08 p.m., DUII reported at milepost 6 on Highway 38.
3:17 p.m., harassment reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
3:17 p.m., menacing reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
Wednesday, March 13
10:09 a.m., disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
7:01 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pitt Street, Gardiner.
11:03 p.m., unattended death reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.