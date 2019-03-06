Try 3 months for $3
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Tuesday, Feb. 19

12:01 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of Doyle Street.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

12:43 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.

10:51 a.m., theft reported in the 1000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

7:22 p.m., theft reported in the 700 block of Evergreen Loop Drive.

Thursday, Feb. 21

12:14 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of North 10th Street.

8:47 a.m., theft reported in the 12000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

1:16 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

10:24 p.m., burglary reported in the 100 block of Riggs Hill Lane, Winchester Bay.

Friday, Feb. 22

12:08 p.m., drug offenses reported in the 49000 block of Highway 38.

3:04 p.m., family offense reported in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.

4:53 p.m., burglary reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.

5:54 p.m., trespass reported on Elm Avenue.

8:09 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

9:28 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 800 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

Saturday, Feb. 23

2:22 a.m., DUII reported on U .S. Highway 101 and Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

1:42 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2100 block of Cendar Avenue.

Sunday, Feb. 24

1:58 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

11:37 a.m., burglary reported in the 10000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

2:10 p.m., trespass reported in the 1300 block of Winchester Avenue.

6:56 p.m., theft of service reported in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

Monday, Feb. 25

11:34 a.m., theft reported in the 800 block of South Smith River Road.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

10:58 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 3800 block of South Smith River Road.

11:17 a.m., theft by deception reported in the 2900 block of Country Club Court.

5:03 p.m., fraud reported in the 200 block of Pitt Street, Gardiner.

5:55 p.m., assault reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

7:58 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pitt Street, Gardiner.

10:16 p.m., trespass reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

5:18 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

