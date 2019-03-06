Tuesday, Feb. 19
12:01 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of Doyle Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
12:43 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.
10:51 a.m., theft reported in the 1000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
7:22 p.m., theft reported in the 700 block of Evergreen Loop Drive.
Thursday, Feb. 21
12:14 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of North 10th Street.
8:47 a.m., theft reported in the 12000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
1:16 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
10:24 p.m., burglary reported in the 100 block of Riggs Hill Lane, Winchester Bay.
Friday, Feb. 22
12:08 p.m., drug offenses reported in the 49000 block of Highway 38.
3:04 p.m., family offense reported in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
4:53 p.m., burglary reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.
5:54 p.m., trespass reported on Elm Avenue.
8:09 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
9:28 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 800 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
Saturday, Feb. 23
2:22 a.m., DUII reported on U .S. Highway 101 and Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
1:42 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2100 block of Cendar Avenue.
Sunday, Feb. 24
1:58 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
11:37 a.m., burglary reported in the 10000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
2:10 p.m., trespass reported in the 1300 block of Winchester Avenue.
6:56 p.m., theft of service reported in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
Monday, Feb. 25
11:34 a.m., theft reported in the 800 block of South Smith River Road.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
10:58 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 3800 block of South Smith River Road.
11:17 a.m., theft by deception reported in the 2900 block of Country Club Court.
5:03 p.m., fraud reported in the 200 block of Pitt Street, Gardiner.
5:55 p.m., assault reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
7:58 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pitt Street, Gardiner.
10:16 p.m., trespass reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
5:18 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.