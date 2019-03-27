Thursday, March 14
4:46 a.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the Reedsport area.
10:38 a.m., motor vehicle theft reported on Broadway Avenue and Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
5:36 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.
6:08 p.m., sex offender failed to register in the 600 block of Evergreen Loop.
Friday, March 15
2:12 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
8:36 a.m., trespass reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
6:30 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
7:50 p.m., theft reported in the Reedsport area.
Saturday, March 16
7 a.m., missing person reported in the 1100 block of Ivy Avenue.
2:03 p.m., trespass reported in the 45000 block of State Highway 38.
6:09 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1200 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
7:28 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Crestview Drive.
7:31 p.m., fire assist requested in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
Sunday, March 17
7:21 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
1:37 p.m., unattended death reported in the 73000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
2:26 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.
5 p.m., theft reported in the 2000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
8:17 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the Reedsport area.
10:58 p.m., disturbance reported in the 900 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.
Monday, March 18
8:24 a.m., burglary reported in the 800 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
4:50 p.m., trespass reported in the 700 block of Carlson road.
9:29 p.m., DUII reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, March 19
9:40 a.m., fraud reported in the 1800 block of Elm Avenue.
2:37 p.m., trespass reported in the 1300 block of Wildwood Drive, Winchester Bay.
2:47 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
8:02 p.m., fire reported in the 200 block of Pitt Street, Gardiner.
8:55 p.m., juvenile problems reported in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.
11:21 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
Wednesday, March 20
8:16 a.m., civil complaint reported in the 200 block of Pitt Street, Gardiner.
11:50 a.m., structure fire reported in the 700 block of Winchester Avenue.
6:12 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 5000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
8:05 p.m., mental hold reported in the 100 block of North Fourth Street.
8:05 p.m., assault reported in the 100 block of North Fourth Street.