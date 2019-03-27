Try 3 months for $3
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, March 14

4:46 a.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the Reedsport area.

10:38 a.m., motor vehicle theft reported on Broadway Avenue and Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

5:36 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.

6:08 p.m., sex offender failed to register in the 600 block of Evergreen Loop.

Friday, March 15

2:12 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

8:36 a.m., trespass reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

6:30 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

7:50 p.m., theft reported in the Reedsport area.

Saturday, March 16

7 a.m., missing person reported in the 1100 block of Ivy Avenue.

2:03 p.m., trespass reported in the 45000 block of State Highway 38.

6:09 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 1200 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

7:28 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Crestview Drive.

7:31 p.m., fire assist requested in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

Sunday, March 17

7:21 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

1:37 p.m., unattended death reported in the 73000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

2:26 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.

5 p.m., theft reported in the 2000 block of Greenwood Avenue.

8:17 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the Reedsport area.

10:58 p.m., disturbance reported in the 900 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.

Monday, March 18

8:24 a.m., burglary reported in the 800 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

4:50 p.m., trespass reported in the 700 block of Carlson road.

9:29 p.m., DUII reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, March 19

9:40 a.m., fraud reported in the 1800 block of Elm Avenue.

2:37 p.m., trespass reported in the 1300 block of Wildwood Drive, Winchester Bay.

2:47 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

8:02 p.m., fire reported in the 200 block of Pitt Street, Gardiner.

8:55 p.m., juvenile problems reported in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.

11:21 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

Wednesday, March 20

8:16 a.m., civil complaint reported in the 200 block of Pitt Street, Gardiner.

11:50 a.m., structure fire reported in the 700 block of Winchester Avenue.

6:12 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 5000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

8:05 p.m., mental hold reported in the 100 block of North Fourth Street.

8:05 p.m., assault reported in the 100 block of North Fourth Street.

