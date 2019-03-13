Friday, March 1
8:59 a.m., mental subject reported in the 600 block of West Alder Place.
1:28 p.m., hit and run misdemeanor reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
2:04 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2200 block of Winchester Avenue.
2:33 p.m., animal problems reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Avenue.
5:58 p.m., subject arrested on warrant in the Reedsport area.
6:28 p.m., trespass reported on Crestview Drive.
9:59 p.m., kidnapping and assault reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
Saturday, March 2
9:44 a.m., fraud reported in the 300 block of South 19th Street.
1:50 p.m., trespass reported in the 400 block of Sunny Ridge Lane.
2:26 p.m., DUII reported in the Reedsport area.
3:40 p.m., disturbance reported in the 800 block of Laurel Avenue.
3:52 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on South 20th Street and Alder Avenue.
5:35 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 300 block of Plateau Street, Gardiner.
6 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of Ranch Road.
Sunday, March 3
1:17 p.m., juvenile problems reported in the 2100 block of Elm Avenue.
2:36 p.m., disturbance reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.
8:06 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
9:18 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
11:58 p.m., burglary reported in the 1700 block of Ivy Avenue.
Monday, March 4
10:22 a.m., DUII reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane, Winchester Bay.
12:27 p.m., harassment reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
3:01 p.m., family offense reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
4:44 p.m., theft reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.
6:58 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported at milepost 6 on Highway 38.
7:42 p.m., trespass reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.
Tuesday, March 5
1:20 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.
1:28 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.
11:59 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Wednesday, March 6
9:46 a.m., littering reported in the Reedsport area.
10:01 a.m., theft reported in the 400 block of Plateau Street, Gardiner.