Try 3 months for $3
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Friday, March 1

8:59 a.m., mental subject reported in the 600 block of West Alder Place.

1:28 p.m., hit and run misdemeanor reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

2:04 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2200 block of Winchester Avenue.

2:33 p.m., animal problems reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Avenue.

5:58 p.m., subject arrested on warrant in the Reedsport area.

6:28 p.m., trespass reported on Crestview Drive.

9:59 p.m., kidnapping and assault reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

Saturday, March 2

9:44 a.m., fraud reported in the 300 block of South 19th Street.

1:50 p.m., trespass reported in the 400 block of Sunny Ridge Lane.

2:26 p.m., DUII reported in the Reedsport area.

3:40 p.m., disturbance reported in the 800 block of Laurel Avenue.

3:52 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on South 20th Street and Alder Avenue.

5:35 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 300 block of Plateau Street, Gardiner.

6 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of Ranch Road.

Sunday, March 3

1:17 p.m., juvenile problems reported in the 2100 block of Elm Avenue.

2:36 p.m., disturbance reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.

8:06 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

9:18 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

11:58 p.m., burglary reported in the 1700 block of Ivy Avenue.

Monday, March 4

10:22 a.m., DUII reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane, Winchester Bay.

12:27 p.m., harassment reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

3:01 p.m., family offense reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

4:44 p.m., theft reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.

6:58 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported at milepost 6 on Highway 38.

7:42 p.m., trespass reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.

Tuesday, March 5

1:20 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.

1:28 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.

11:59 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Wednesday, March 6

9:46 a.m., littering reported in the Reedsport area.

10:01 a.m., theft reported in the 400 block of Plateau Street, Gardiner.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0