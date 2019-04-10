Thursday, March 28
1:06 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of South 19th Street.
4:11 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 48000 block of Highway 38.
9:05 p.m., warrant arrested reported in the Reedsport area.
10:53 p.m., noise complaint reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Friday, March 29
1:37 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
1:32 p.m., theft reported in the 7300 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
1:32 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 73000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
6:17 p.m., littering reported on Five Mile Road and U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
Saturday, March 30
7:35 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
9:28 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 203 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
11:10 a.m., trespass reported in the 3000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
12:53 p.m., fire assist requested in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
4:30 p.m., trespass reported in the 2000 block of Elm Avenue.
6:45 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
Sunday, March 31
12:12 a.m., disturbance reported in the 400 block of 21st Street.
10:06 a.m., littering reported on Sparrow Park Road and U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
6:15 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of Gardnier Road.
Monday, April 1
12:55 p.m., disturbance reported in the 400 block of Greenwood Avenue.
1:35 p.m., animal problems reported in the Winchester Bay area.
3:05 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.
7:40 p.m., disturbance reported in the 600 block of Elm Avenue.
Tuesday, April 2
9:57 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 12000 block of Roman Nose.
7:26 p.m., failure to show license reported on Wildwood Road and U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
10:51 p.m., failure to show license reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.
Wednesday, April 3
8:05 a.m., mental subject reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
2:51 p.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
6:02 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 300 block of Plateau Street, Gardiner.
6:49 p.m., animal problem reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.