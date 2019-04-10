{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, March 28

1:06 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of South 19th Street.

4:11 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 48000 block of Highway 38.

9:05 p.m., warrant arrested reported in the Reedsport area.

10:53 p.m., noise complaint reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Friday, March 29

1:37 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

1:32 p.m., theft reported in the 7300 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

1:32 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 73000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

6:17 p.m., littering reported on Five Mile Road and U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

Saturday, March 30

7:35 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

9:28 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 203 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

11:10 a.m., trespass reported in the 3000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

12:53 p.m., fire assist requested in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

4:30 p.m., trespass reported in the 2000 block of Elm Avenue.

6:45 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

Sunday, March 31

12:12 a.m., disturbance reported in the 400 block of 21st Street.

10:06 a.m., littering reported on Sparrow Park Road and U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

6:15 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of Gardnier Road.

Monday, April 1

12:55 p.m., disturbance reported in the 400 block of Greenwood Avenue.

1:35 p.m., animal problems reported in the Winchester Bay area.

3:05 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.

7:40 p.m., disturbance reported in the 600 block of Elm Avenue.

Tuesday, April 2

9:57 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 12000 block of Roman Nose.

7:26 p.m., failure to show license reported on Wildwood Road and U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

10:51 p.m., failure to show license reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.

Wednesday, April 3

8:05 a.m., mental subject reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

2:51 p.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

6:02 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 300 block of Plateau Street, Gardiner.

6:49 p.m., animal problem reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

