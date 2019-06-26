{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, June 13

2:55 p.m., liquor violation reported in the 700 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.

6:12 p.m., disturbance reported on Cedar Avenue and South 20th Street.

10:28 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the on East Railroad Avenue and Fir Avenue.

Friday, June 14

12:10 a.m., disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

11:21 a.m., noise complaint reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

7:37 p.m., disturbance reported on Ranch Road and Longwood Drive.

10:27 p.m., disturbance reported on Salmon Harbor Drive and Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

Saturday, June 15

2:42 p.m., DUII reported in the 1500 block of North Fork Smith River Road.

4:29 p.m., trespass reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.

8:13 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.

9:35 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of Marina Way.

Sunday, June 16

2:47 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.

9:24 p.m., disturbance reported in the 500 block of Regents Place.

Monday, June 17

1:33 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Howitt Lane, Winchester Bay.

5:48 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 1800 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

6:06 p.m., structure fire reported in the 1100 block of Ivy Avenue.

