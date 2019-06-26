Thursday, June 13
2:55 p.m., liquor violation reported in the 700 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.
6:12 p.m., disturbance reported on Cedar Avenue and South 20th Street.
10:28 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the on East Railroad Avenue and Fir Avenue.
Friday, June 14
12:10 a.m., disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
11:21 a.m., noise complaint reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
7:37 p.m., disturbance reported on Ranch Road and Longwood Drive.
10:27 p.m., disturbance reported on Salmon Harbor Drive and Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
Saturday, June 15
2:42 p.m., DUII reported in the 1500 block of North Fork Smith River Road.
4:29 p.m., trespass reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.
8:13 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
9:35 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of Marina Way.
Sunday, June 16
2:47 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.
9:24 p.m., disturbance reported in the 500 block of Regents Place.
Monday, June 17
1:33 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Howitt Lane, Winchester Bay.
5:48 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 1800 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
6:06 p.m., structure fire reported in the 1100 block of Ivy Avenue.