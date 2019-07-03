Monday, June 24
10:13 a.m., harassment and threats reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
10:27 a.m., harassment and treats reported in the 700 block of Crestview Drive.
5:40 p.m., trespass reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.
6:17 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.
7:54 p.m., simple assault reported in the Reedsport area.
11:17 p.m., domestic assault reported in the 140 block of North Fourth Street.
Tuesday, June 25
9:45 p.m., disturbance reported on Winchester Avenue and North 21st Street.
11:52 p.m., animal control reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
Wednesday, June 26
8:59 a.m., warrant service reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
9:54 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
1:18 p.m., theft reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.
1:51 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 3 on Highway 38.
2:31 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 and Winchester Bay.
9:39 p.m., DUII reported on Front Street and Mound Street, Gardiner.