{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Monday, June 24

10:13 a.m., harassment and threats reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

10:27 a.m., harassment and treats reported in the 700 block of Crestview Drive.

5:40 p.m., trespass reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.

6:17 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.

7:54 p.m., simple assault reported in the Reedsport area.

11:17 p.m., domestic assault reported in the 140 block of North Fourth Street.

Tuesday, June 25

9:45 p.m., disturbance reported on Winchester Avenue and North 21st Street.

11:52 p.m., animal control reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.

Wednesday, June 26

8:59 a.m., warrant service reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

9:54 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

1:18 p.m., theft reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.

1:51 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 3 on Highway 38.

2:31 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 and Winchester Bay.

9:39 p.m., DUII reported on Front Street and Mound Street, Gardiner.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags