Thursday, June 6
2:28 p.m., other criminal activity reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Drive, North Bend.
Friday, June 7
10:20 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
6:38 p.m., fugitive reported at milepost 220 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
10:02 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Saturday, June 8
10:29 a.m., theft reported in the 300 block of Appian Way, Winchester Bay.
4:17 p.m., fugitive reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Five Mile Road, Gardiner.
Sunday, June 9
11:43 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
1:09 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the 3300 block of Fernwood Place.
3:19 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 16000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
3:26 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
4:43 p.m., assault reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane, Winchester Bay.
Monday, June 10
9:03 a.m., animal problems reported on Ranch Road.
11:14 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.
3:01 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 79000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
6:29 p.m., fire reported in the 300 block of Westmont Drive.
Tuesday, June 11
4:01 p.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.
9:08 p.m., drug offenses reported at milepost 2 on Highway 38.
Wednesday, June 12
6:04 p.m., hit and run reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.