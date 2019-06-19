{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, June 6

2:28 p.m., other criminal activity reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Drive, North Bend.

Friday, June 7

10:20 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

6:38 p.m., fugitive reported at milepost 220 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

10:02 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Saturday, June 8

10:29 a.m., theft reported in the 300 block of Appian Way, Winchester Bay.

4:17 p.m., fugitive reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Five Mile Road, Gardiner.

Sunday, June 9

11:43 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

1:09 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the 3300 block of Fernwood Place. 

3:19 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 16000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

3:26 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

4:43 p.m., assault reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane, Winchester Bay.

Monday, June 10

9:03 a.m., animal problems reported on Ranch Road.

11:14 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.

3:01 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 79000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

6:29 p.m., fire reported in the 300 block of Westmont Drive.

Tuesday, June 11

4:01 p.m., motor vehicle theft reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.

9:08 p.m., drug offenses reported at milepost 2 on Highway 38.

Wednesday, June 12

6:04 p.m., hit and run reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

