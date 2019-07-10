Sunday, June 30
4 a.m., domestic disturbance reported on Winchester Avenue and North 18th Street.
3:52 p.m., unattended death reported in the 80000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
9:28 p.m., fireworks reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
Monday, July 1
12:08 p.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, July 2
9:35 a.m., public safety concern reported at milepost 211 on U.S. Highway 101.
10:50 a.m., littering reported in the Reedsport area.
12:38 p.m., domestic disturbance reported on Winchester Avenue and South 20th St.
5:16 p.m., burglary reported in the 100 block of Holly Court.
Wednesday, July 3
1:06 a.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported in the Reedsport area.
4:09 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of South 19th Street.
5:33 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 800 block of Dawson Section Road.
10:15 a.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
2:11 p.m., reckless driving reported in the Reedsport area.
5:18 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.