Thursday, July 11
10:55 a.m. animal problems reported in the 1500 block of Ranch Road.
1:10 p.m. animal control called to the 100 block of Kingfisher Lane.
3:01 p.m. civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
6:12 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 48000 block of State Highway 38.
8:12 p.m. civil complaints reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
Friday, July 12
2:39 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
8:50 a.m. ordinance violation reported in the 100 block of Saint John's Way.
10:52 a.m. ordinance violation reported in the 2500 block of Gardens Avenue.
11:00 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Drive in Winchester Bay.
5:58 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1100 block of Juniper Avenue.
10:22 p.m. alarms reported in the 2000 block of Birch Avenue.
10:22 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 3300 block of Fernwood Court.
Saturday, July 13
12:58 a.m. disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
10:27 a.m. DUII reported in the 48000 block of State Highway 38.
4:07 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2900 block of Frontage Road.
4:11 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1100 block of Juniper Avenue.
5:11 p.m. civil complaints reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
8:30 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.
9:49 p.m. MVA injury reported near milepost 204 on U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.
Sunday, July 14
3:28 a.m. trespass reported in the 1900 block of Elm Avenue.
3:46 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 48000 block of Highway 38.
10:03 p.m. theft reported in the 1000 block of Highway Avenue.
Monday, July 15
1:38 p.m. disturbance reported in the 600 block Ranch Road.
7:27 p.m. civil complaint reported in the 900 block of Doyle Street.
Tuesday, July 16
12:06 a.m. weapon violation reported in the 1100 block of Juniper Avenue.
12:40 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.
Wednesday, July 17
9:33 a.m. trespass reported at Lower Smith River Road and Stables Road.
10:05 a.m. a dog in distress reported in the 300 block of Winchester Avenue.
1:54 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of Reedsport Transfer Road.
8:53 p.m. trespass reported near milepost 216 on U.S. Highway 101.
10:03 p.m. fire alarm reported in the 200 block of Marina Way.