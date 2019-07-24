{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, July 11

10:55 a.m. animal problems reported in the 1500 block of Ranch Road.

1:10 p.m. animal control called to the 100 block of Kingfisher Lane.

3:01 p.m. civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

6:12 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 48000 block of State Highway 38.

8:12 p.m. civil complaints reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

Friday, July 12

2:39 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

8:50 a.m. ordinance violation reported in the 100 block of Saint John's Way.

10:52 a.m. ordinance violation reported in the 2500 block of Gardens Avenue.

11:00 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Drive in Winchester Bay.

5:58 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1100 block of Juniper Avenue.

10:22 p.m. alarms reported in the 2000 block of Birch Avenue.

10:22 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 3300 block of Fernwood Court.

Saturday, July 13

12:58 a.m. disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

10:27 a.m. DUII reported in the 48000 block of State Highway 38.

4:07 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2900 block of Frontage Road.

4:11 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1100 block of Juniper Avenue.

5:11 p.m. civil complaints reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

8:30 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.

9:49 p.m. MVA injury reported near milepost 204 on U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.

Sunday, July 14

3:28 a.m. trespass reported in the 1900 block of Elm Avenue.

3:46 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 48000 block of Highway 38.

10:03 p.m. theft reported in the 1000 block of Highway Avenue.

Monday, July 15

1:38 p.m. disturbance reported in the 600 block Ranch Road.

7:27 p.m. civil complaint reported in the 900 block of Doyle Street.

Tuesday, July 16

12:06 a.m. weapon violation reported in the 1100 block of Juniper Avenue.

12:40 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.

Wednesday, July 17

9:33 a.m. trespass reported at Lower Smith River Road and Stables Road.

10:05 a.m. a dog in distress reported in the 300 block of Winchester Avenue.

1:54 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of Reedsport Transfer Road.

8:53 p.m. trespass reported near milepost 216 on U.S. Highway 101.

10:03 p.m. fire alarm reported in the 200 block of Marina Way.

