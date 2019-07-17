{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, July 4

1:48 a.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

3:53 a.m., mental subject reported in the 100 block of South Sixth Street.

7:16 a.m., mental subject reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

7:55 a.m., disturbance reported in the 200 block of North 11th Street.

2:04 p.m., theft reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

4:47 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.

6:31 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 27000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

8:03 p.m., fire assist requested in the Reedsport area.

8:33 p.m., fireworks reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

9:57 p.m., harassment reported in the 1200 block of Second Street, Gardiner.

11:18 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Friday, July 5

5:42 a.m., rescue reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

9:58 a.m., theft reported on Highway 38 and Loon Lake Road.

3:45 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

9:04 p.m., fireworks reported in the 2100 block of Birch Avenue.

10:14 p.m., fireworks reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

11:45 p.m., driving while suspend misdemeanor reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Saturday, July 6

1:15 a.m., other criminal activity reported on Salmon Harbor Drive and Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.

2:19 a.m., DUII reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.

11:51 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

12:16 p.m., theft reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

3:21 p.m., mental subject reported in the 1300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

6:11 p.m., failure to display operators license reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.

7:06 p.m., missing person reported in the 700 block of Mill Avenue.

8:02 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the 200 block of South 22nd Street.

8:57 p.m., harassment reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

Sunday, July 7

1:30 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Lighthouse Road.

3:23 a.m., drug offenses reported in the 500 block of Lighthouse Road.

4:11 a.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

12:37 p.m., rescue reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

6:35 p.m., structure fire reported in the 800 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

7:11 p.m., DUII reported in the 800 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

Monday, July 8

7:47 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, July 9

1:18 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 800 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

2:19 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 500 block of Lower Smith River Road.

6:50 a.m., warrant service issued in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.

7:55 a.m., domestic problem reported in the 200 block of North 11th Street.

11:13 a.m., simple assault reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

7:59 p.m., fire reported in the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Wednesday, July 10

10:54 a.m., unattended death reported in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

11:39 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 800 block of Umpqua Avenue.

2:38 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1100 block of First Street, Gardiner.

1 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

4:49 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of North 18th Street.

10:16 p.m., trespass reported in the 700 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

