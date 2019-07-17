Thursday, July 4
1:48 a.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
3:53 a.m., mental subject reported in the 100 block of South Sixth Street.
7:16 a.m., mental subject reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
7:55 a.m., disturbance reported in the 200 block of North 11th Street.
2:04 p.m., theft reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
4:47 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.
6:31 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 27000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
8:03 p.m., fire assist requested in the Reedsport area.
8:33 p.m., fireworks reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
9:57 p.m., harassment reported in the 1200 block of Second Street, Gardiner.
11:18 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
Friday, July 5
5:42 a.m., rescue reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
9:58 a.m., theft reported on Highway 38 and Loon Lake Road.
3:45 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
9:04 p.m., fireworks reported in the 2100 block of Birch Avenue.
10:14 p.m., fireworks reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
11:45 p.m., driving while suspend misdemeanor reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Saturday, July 6
1:15 a.m., other criminal activity reported on Salmon Harbor Drive and Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.
2:19 a.m., DUII reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.
11:51 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
12:16 p.m., theft reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
3:21 p.m., mental subject reported in the 1300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
6:11 p.m., failure to display operators license reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.
7:06 p.m., missing person reported in the 700 block of Mill Avenue.
8:02 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the 200 block of South 22nd Street.
8:57 p.m., harassment reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Sunday, July 7
1:30 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Lighthouse Road.
3:23 a.m., drug offenses reported in the 500 block of Lighthouse Road.
4:11 a.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
12:37 p.m., rescue reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
6:35 p.m., structure fire reported in the 800 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
7:11 p.m., DUII reported in the 800 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
Monday, July 8
7:47 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, July 9
1:18 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 800 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
2:19 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 500 block of Lower Smith River Road.
6:50 a.m., warrant service issued in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.
7:55 a.m., domestic problem reported in the 200 block of North 11th Street.
11:13 a.m., simple assault reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
7:59 p.m., fire reported in the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Wednesday, July 10
10:54 a.m., unattended death reported in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
11:39 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the 800 block of Umpqua Avenue.
2:38 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1100 block of First Street, Gardiner.
1 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
4:49 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of North 18th Street.
10:16 p.m., trespass reported in the 700 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.