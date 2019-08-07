{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, July 25, 2019

10:20 a.m. disturbance reported in the 900 block of Highway Avenue.

12:09 p.m. rescue reported in the 100 block of Marina Way in Winchester Bay.

12:20 p.m. harassment reported in the 1800 block of Oar Creek Road.

2:00 p.m. theft from a motor vehicle reported in the 1800 block of Birch.

3:30 p.m. assault reported in the Greenwood area.

5:02 p.m. liquor violation reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.'

6:02 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

6:34 p.m. motor vehicle theft reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

Friday, July 26, 2019

12:39 a.m. DUI reported in the 200 block of Triangle Road in Winchester Bay.

1:17 a.m. drug offenses reported in the 200 block of Triangle Road in Winchester Bay.

1:57 a.m. disturbance reported in the 400 block of Camellia Court.

9:15 a.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

10:48 a.m. burglary reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.

11:09 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

11:11 a.m. theft reported in the 300 block of N 9th Street.

12:02 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 7200 block of Lower Smith Road.

12:16 p.m. hit and run reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

3:36 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

6:12 p.m. harassment reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.

9:49 p.m. fireworks reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

10:53 p.m. DUI reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

Saturday, July 27, 2019

11:36 a.m. theft reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue.

12:47 a.m. fireworks reported in the 800 block of Lighthouse Road in Winchester Bay.

3:54 p.m. MVA no injury reported near MP 217 U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

8:45 p.m. non-injury MVA - police reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

9:46 p.m. disturbance reported in the Bellevue Drive area.

11:24 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 20th Street area.

Sunday, July 28, 2019

12:14 a.m. liquor violation reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

1:22 a.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.

11:06 a.m. MVA injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

6:44 p.m. DUI reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.

Monday, July 29, 2019

10:04 a.m. fraud reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

5:19 p.m. fire reported in the 400 block of Lighthouse Road.

6:31 p.m. sex crimes reported in the 200 block of Discovery Point Lane in Winchester Bay.

6:45 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.

8:14 p.m. fugitive reported in the DE0000 block of Decker Point Road/Birch Avenue.

8:55 p.m. assault reported in the FI00 block of Five Mile Road/U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.

9:03 p.m. unattended death reported in the 100 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

10:19 a.m. ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.

1:19 p.m. fraud reported in the 2300 block of High Street.

2:24 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Ranch Road area.

3:15 p.m. ordinance violation reported in the 300 block of Winchester Avenue.

5:06 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.

6:24 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Fir Avenue.

6:43 p.m. theft reported in the 600 block of S 22nd Street.

9:37 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.

9:51 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.

10:39 p.m. fugitive reported in the Winchester Avenue area.

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

10:36 a.m. harassment reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.

11:38 a.m. disorderly conduct reported at Scholfield Road and State Highway 38.

1:24 p.m. domestic disturbance reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.

5:47 p.m. motor vehicle violation reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.

7:35 p.m. theft reported in the 1200 block of Juniper Avenue.

Tags