Thursday, July 25, 2019
10:20 a.m. disturbance reported in the 900 block of Highway Avenue.
12:09 p.m. rescue reported in the 100 block of Marina Way in Winchester Bay.
12:20 p.m. harassment reported in the 1800 block of Oar Creek Road.
2:00 p.m. theft from a motor vehicle reported in the 1800 block of Birch.
3:30 p.m. assault reported in the Greenwood area.
5:02 p.m. liquor violation reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.'
6:02 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
6:34 p.m. motor vehicle theft reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
Friday, July 26, 2019
12:39 a.m. DUI reported in the 200 block of Triangle Road in Winchester Bay.
1:17 a.m. drug offenses reported in the 200 block of Triangle Road in Winchester Bay.
1:57 a.m. disturbance reported in the 400 block of Camellia Court.
9:15 a.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
10:48 a.m. burglary reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.
11:09 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
11:11 a.m. theft reported in the 300 block of N 9th Street.
12:02 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 7200 block of Lower Smith Road.
12:16 p.m. hit and run reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
3:36 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
6:12 p.m. harassment reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.
9:49 p.m. fireworks reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
10:53 p.m. DUI reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
Saturday, July 27, 2019
11:36 a.m. theft reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue.
12:47 a.m. fireworks reported in the 800 block of Lighthouse Road in Winchester Bay.
3:54 p.m. MVA no injury reported near MP 217 U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
8:45 p.m. non-injury MVA - police reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
9:46 p.m. disturbance reported in the Bellevue Drive area.
11:24 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 20th Street area.
Sunday, July 28, 2019
12:14 a.m. liquor violation reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
1:22 a.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue in Winchester Bay.
11:06 a.m. MVA injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
6:44 p.m. DUI reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.
Monday, July 29, 2019
10:04 a.m. fraud reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
5:19 p.m. fire reported in the 400 block of Lighthouse Road.
6:31 p.m. sex crimes reported in the 200 block of Discovery Point Lane in Winchester Bay.
6:45 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.
8:14 p.m. fugitive reported in the DE0000 block of Decker Point Road/Birch Avenue.
8:55 p.m. assault reported in the FI00 block of Five Mile Road/U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.
9:03 p.m. unattended death reported in the 100 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
10:19 a.m. ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.
1:19 p.m. fraud reported in the 2300 block of High Street.
2:24 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Ranch Road area.
3:15 p.m. ordinance violation reported in the 300 block of Winchester Avenue.
5:06 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.
6:24 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Fir Avenue.
6:43 p.m. theft reported in the 600 block of S 22nd Street.
9:37 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.
9:51 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.
10:39 p.m. fugitive reported in the Winchester Avenue area.
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
10:36 a.m. harassment reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.
11:38 a.m. disorderly conduct reported at Scholfield Road and State Highway 38.
1:24 p.m. domestic disturbance reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.
5:47 p.m. motor vehicle violation reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.
7:35 p.m. theft reported in the 1200 block of Juniper Avenue.