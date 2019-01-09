Wednesday, Dec. 26
11:15 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 500 block of South 22nd Street.
1 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2900 block of Country Club Court.
8:55 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.
9:37 p.m., DUII reported in the Reedsport area.
Thursday, Dec. 27
9:20 a.m., animal ordinances reported in the 2500 block of Ridgeway Court.
12:50 p.m., drug law violation reported in the 200 block of South 20th Street.
Friday, Dec. 28
12:45 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
8:09 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
9:17 a.m., fire reported in the 170 block of Elm Avenue.
1:37 p.m., theft reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.
4:10 p.m., harassment reported in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
10:54 p.m., fire reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
11:01 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 200 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Saturday, Dec. 29
12:25 a.m., DUII reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.
1:26 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 213 on U.S. Highway 101.
9:40 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.
Monday, Dec. 31
4:09 p.m., burglary reported in the 700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
5:50 p.m., burglary reported in the 700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
6:46 p.m., juvenile problems reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
7:05 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
7:14 p.m., motor vehicle accident reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
7:47 p.m., drug law violation reported in the Reedsport area.
10:16 p.m., missing person reported in the 19000 block of Loon Lake Road.
10:20 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
Tuesday, Jan. 1
12:54 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Ranch Road.
1:09 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3000 block of Longwood Drive.
12:28 p.m., harassment reported in the 2100 block of Oar Creek Road.
9:33 p.m., trespass reported in the 1700 block of Ivy Avenue.
Wednesday, Jan. 2
1:26 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Longwood Drive.
12:31 p.m., unattended death reported in the 400 block of North Ninth Street.
2:40 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.
8:12 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.
9:32 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 215 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.