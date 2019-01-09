Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Wednesday, Dec. 26

11:15 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 500 block of South 22nd Street.

1 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2900 block of Country Club Court.

8:55 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.

9:37 p.m., DUII reported in the Reedsport area.

Thursday, Dec. 27

9:20 a.m., animal ordinances reported in the 2500 block of Ridgeway Court.

12:50 p.m., drug law violation reported in the 200 block of South 20th Street.

Friday, Dec. 28

12:45 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.

8:09 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

9:17 a.m., fire reported in the 170 block of Elm Avenue.

1:37 p.m., theft reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.

4:10 p.m., harassment reported in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

10:54 p.m., fire reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

11:01 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 200 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Saturday, Dec. 29

12:25 a.m., DUII reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.

1:26 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 213 on U.S. Highway 101.

9:40 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.

Monday, Dec. 31

4:09 p.m., burglary reported in the 700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

5:50 p.m., burglary reported in the 700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

6:46 p.m., juvenile problems reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

7:05 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

7:14 p.m., motor vehicle accident reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

7:47 p.m., drug law violation reported in the Reedsport area.

10:16 p.m., missing person reported in the 19000 block of Loon Lake Road.

10:20 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

12:54 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Ranch Road.

1:09 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3000 block of Longwood Drive.

12:28 p.m., harassment reported in the 2100 block of Oar Creek Road.

9:33 p.m., trespass reported in the 1700 block of Ivy Avenue.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

1:26 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Longwood Drive.

12:31 p.m., unattended death reported in the 400 block of North Ninth Street.

2:40 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2300 block of Longwood Drive.

8:12 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.

9:32 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 215 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

Tags