Friday, Dec. 21
2:38 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue. Two juveniles violating curfew.
3:11 a.m., fire assist requested in the Reedsport area.
12:29 p.m., mental subject reported in the 2400 block of Gardens Avenue.
2:31 p.m., theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
9:05 p.m., attempt to elude reported in the Gardiner area.
Saturday, Dec. 22
10:15 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
11:23 a.m., burglary reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
10:36 p.m., animal problem reported in the 600 block of Evergreen Loop.
Sunday, Dec. 23
1:24 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
8:27 a.m., theft reported in the 1200 block of Juniper Avenue.
2:26 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.
3:40 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the Reedsport area.
Monday, Dec. 24
3:13 a.m., disturbance reported in the 43000 block of Highway 38.
4:48 a.m., disturbance reported in the 43000 block of Highway 38.
9:32 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.
10:40 a.m., theft reported in the 2500 block of Ridgeway Court.
1:55 p.m., drug offense reported in the 2300 block of North Fork Smith River Road.
2:19 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.
8:46 p.m., minor in possession of alcohol reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.