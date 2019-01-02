Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Friday, Dec. 21

2:38 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue. Two juveniles violating curfew.

3:11 a.m., fire assist requested in the Reedsport area.

12:29 p.m., mental subject reported in the 2400 block of Gardens Avenue.

2:31 p.m., theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

9:05 p.m., attempt to elude reported in the Gardiner area.

Saturday, Dec. 22

10:15 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

11:23 a.m., burglary reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.

10:36 p.m., animal problem reported in the 600 block of Evergreen Loop.

Sunday, Dec. 23

1:24 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

8:27 a.m., theft reported in the 1200 block of Juniper Avenue.

2:26 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 600 block of Fir Avenue.

3:40 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the Reedsport area.

Monday, Dec. 24

3:13 a.m., disturbance reported in the 43000 block of Highway 38.

4:48 a.m., disturbance reported in the 43000 block of Highway 38.

9:32 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.

10:40 a.m., theft reported in the 2500 block of Ridgeway Court.

1:55 p.m., drug offense reported in the 2300 block of North Fork Smith River Road.

2:19 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.

8:46 p.m., minor in possession of alcohol reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

